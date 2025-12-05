Meta Updates Facebook And Instagram Support System, Making Account Recovery Easier
Meta has introduced a centralised support hub, AI-powered security systems to protect user accounts and enable easier account recovery processes.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 6:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: People share their memories, conversations, and connections via their social media platforms. So, reinforcing their account security and making it easy for them to access help is not only the user’s responsibility, but social media platforms’ as well.
According to Meta’s blog post, it has made account support and security on Facebook and Instagram easier and smarter than ever before. The tech giant has clearly stated that platform support has often fallen short of expectations, so significant changes are being made to ensure that every user receives timely assistance and their social media accounts remain safe and simpler to recover.
Getting help just got easier. We’re making it easier to access 24/7 account support on Facebook and Instagram with new tools like a centralized support hub. https://t.co/UiyMg1zHFk— Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) December 4, 2025
Centralised Support Hub
Meta has introduced a new centralised hub on Facebook and Instagram that brings support tools and options into a single place. Under this support hub, users can now report an account issue, find quick answers with the help of Meta AI, and more.
The company has rolled out this new feature on Facebook and Instagram, on iOS and Android operating systems (OS).
AI Support Assistant
Meta mentions that it is testing an AI support assistant for instant and personalised help. It can guide users while recovering their account, updating their settings or managing their profile.
The AI Support Assistant is currently being tested on Facebook, with plans to expand to other apps.
How does AI help protect accounts?
Meta states that new account hacks on Facebook and Instagram have decreased by 30 per cent over the past years. This is due to their artificial intelligence (AI)-powered security systems that detect suspicious logins and phishing attacks in real time.
These AI security systems examine a variety of signals and prevent attackers. It has also helped Meta to significantly avoid disabling accounts by mistake, and the company’s appeals process is also now faster and easier.
Faster and easier account recovery
Meta has simplified account recovery. The platform shows smarter recovery options, so users can see the right steps at the right time. SMS and email alerts have also been improved, as users receive warnings about suspicious activities.
The AI-powered system now recognises trusted devices and familiar locations. If necessary, users can confirm their identity by providing a selfie video. Meta states that the success rate of hacked account recovery has increased by 30 per cent in the US and Canada.
Additional security tools for users
- Security checkup: It is a guided tool on Facebook and Instagram that allows users to review and strengthen their account security.
- Two-Factor Authentication: This security feature allows users to provide two distinct forms of identification to access an account.
- Passkeys: This feature enables users to move away from passwords to a more secure passwordless login using biometrics or PIN.