Meta Updates Facebook And Instagram Support System, Making Account Recovery Easier

Meta states that new account hacks on Facebook and Instagram have decreased by 30 per cent over the past years. ( Image Credit: Meta )

Hyderabad: People share their memories, conversations, and connections via their social media platforms. So, reinforcing their account security and making it easy for them to access help is not only the user’s responsibility, but social media platforms’ as well.

According to Meta’s blog post, it has made account support and security on Facebook and Instagram easier and smarter than ever before. The tech giant has clearly stated that platform support has often fallen short of expectations, so significant changes are being made to ensure that every user receives timely assistance and their social media accounts remain safe and simpler to recover.

Centralised Support Hub

Meta has introduced a new centralised hub on Facebook and Instagram that brings support tools and options into a single place. Under this support hub, users can now report an account issue, find quick answers with the help of Meta AI, and more.

The company has rolled out this new feature on Facebook and Instagram, on iOS and Android operating systems (OS).

Centralised Support Hub (Image Credit: Meta)

AI Support Assistant