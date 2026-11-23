ETV Bharat / technology

Superintelligence Is Near, Warns Meta's Alexandr Wang, Says Next Year's Choices Will Decide Humanity's Future

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Hyderabad: Meta Executive Alexandr Wang has warned that superintelligence is very close and that the choices people make over the next year will shape the future of humanity.

Wang, who leads Meta Superintelligence Labs, shared his warnings on his official X account. He said that what humans decide in the coming 12 months will set the course of mankind.

He described the proof of the Riemann Hypothesis as the greatest intellectual achievement in human history. The 167-year old mathematical problem was recently solved by an Anthropic mathematician working with Claude. In his post, Wang wrote, "As someone who grew up in Los Alamos, New Mexico, many physicists would agree that the discovery of the atomic bomb is a homework problem compared to the Riemann Hypothesis." How fast has AI moved? In December 2024, OpenAI's o3 model solved some of the hardest questions in the AIME — a tough math competition for high school students, whose problems demand far more brainpower than everyday engineering, coding or business tasks. Over the past two years, AI has also overcome other weak spots, including deep expertise in a single subject and the ability to make independent decisions to finish a task. Coding is now almost easy for AI, its cybersecurity capabilities have grown, and it has become far more useful in daily life. AI no longer lacks brainpower