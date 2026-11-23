Superintelligence Is Near, Warns Meta's Alexandr Wang, Says Next Year's Choices Will Decide Humanity's Future
Meta's Alexandr Wang says superintelligence is almost here and that choices made over the next year will decide humanity's future, warning of lost human control.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta Executive Alexandr Wang has warned that superintelligence is very close and that the choices people make over the next year will shape the future of humanity.
Wang, who leads Meta Superintelligence Labs, shared his warnings on his official X account. He said that what humans decide in the coming 12 months will set the course of mankind.
He described the proof of the Riemann Hypothesis as the greatest intellectual achievement in human history. The 167-year old mathematical problem was recently solved by an Anthropic mathematician working with Claude.
https://t.co/KwJ13J6zsC— Alexandr Wang (@alexandr_wang) November 22, 2026
In his post, Wang wrote, "As someone who grew up in Los Alamos, New Mexico, many physicists would agree that the discovery of the atomic bomb is a homework problem compared to the Riemann Hypothesis."
How fast has AI moved?
In December 2024, OpenAI's o3 model solved some of the hardest questions in the AIME — a tough math competition for high school students, whose problems demand far more brainpower than everyday engineering, coding or business tasks.
Over the past two years, AI has also overcome other weak spots, including deep expertise in a single subject and the ability to make independent decisions to finish a task. Coding is now almost easy for AI, its cybersecurity capabilities have grown, and it has become far more useful in daily life.
To be clear, much of what I said has been said by the leaders of other labs. What I *am* saying is this path is not inevitable. I am saying leaders and leadership matter more than ever, and that’s why I’m proud of the work that Mark and I have done at Meta to put safety as a top focus of our efforts, including delaying the launch of Muse for months and being a leader on the SI Accords that all of our peers have signed onto. We are investing more in safety every day, and have implemented rigorous processes to make sure every step we take is safe and positive. Mark has also called for all labs (including our own) to deploy the vast majority of compute towards serving people and customers rather than towards recursive self-improvement (RSI).— Alexandr Wang (@alexandr_wang) November 23, 2026
AI no longer lacks brainpower
Wang's main point is that AI no longer needs raw intelligence to outperform humans in every field. It now mainly requires technical setup, "domain-specific knowledge, context, know-how, and other tactical constraints." He noted that conducting AI research is "much less intellectually demanding than solving the Riemann Hypothesis."
As a result, AI can soon automate its own research and improve itself without human help. Progress in medicine, weapons, and the economy could then move so fast that humans will neither understand it nor keep watch over it.
The risk of losing control
Wang warned that if AI is allowed to keep improving itself with no limits, it will become very hard for people to keep it under control. If an AI grows 1,000 times smarter than a human, controlling it would be nearly impossible.
Some people in the tech world believe superintelligence — AI far more intelligent than humans — is inevitable and that the only challenge is making it safe.
Simple explanation of the usefulness of the Riemann proof (so far) is that it removes the conditional nature of other math theorems dependent upon it. And, of course, is yet another mind-blowing thing achieved by super intelligence … https://t.co/F1sAyxwaSF— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2026
Wang called this a "particular form of lazy thinking within the AI industry". He argues that society should not simply hand over control to AI, and that developers must build technology that empowers people rather than leaving them behind.
He concludes his post saying, "I strongly believe this is possible, but likely involves the whole industry taking meaningfully different actions from the “default path” in front of us."