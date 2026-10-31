ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Launches Style Sketch, An AI Fashion App That Builds Your Wardrobe From Photos You Already Have

Style Sketch app suggests outfits based on the travel season and destination, and lets users recreate trending looks from their own wardrobe. ( Image Credit: Google Play Store )

Hyderabad: Meta has quietly released a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered app called Style Sketch, designed to help users plan outfits using clothes they already own. The app is integrated with Instagram and is currently available on Android and iOS in select markets.

Style Sketch creates a digital version of users' wardrobe by pulling in photos from their Instagram account and camera roll. It then uses AI to suggest outfit combinations based on their personal style, the clothes available, and their body shape. Users can also add items manually by taking a photo, uploading a video, or selecting images from their photo library.

Screenshot of Style Sketch app in Apple App Store (Image Credit: Apple App Store)

Once the wardrobe is set up, the app generates outfit ideas and shows how they would look on a virtual model matched to the user's body shape and skin tone. This gives a realistic preview of an outfit before they actually put it on.

What makes it useful?

One of Style Sketch's standout features is that it builds outfit suggestions around items users already own but may not be using much, such as a jacket sitting untouched at the back of their wardrobe or a pair of shoes they rarely use. The app also recommends outfits based on where users are travelling. It suggests outfits based on the weather, location, and number of days.