Meta Launches Style Sketch, An AI Fashion App That Builds Your Wardrobe From Photos You Already Have
Meta has launched Style Sketch, an AI-powered fashion app that builds a digital wardrobe from users' existing clothes and suggests outfit combinations.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta has quietly released a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered app called Style Sketch, designed to help users plan outfits using clothes they already own. The app is integrated with Instagram and is currently available on Android and iOS in select markets.
What does Style Sketch do?
Style Sketch creates a digital version of users' wardrobe by pulling in photos from their Instagram account and camera roll. It then uses AI to suggest outfit combinations based on their personal style, the clothes available, and their body shape. Users can also add items manually by taking a photo, uploading a video, or selecting images from their photo library.
Once the wardrobe is set up, the app generates outfit ideas and shows how they would look on a virtual model matched to the user's body shape and skin tone. This gives a realistic preview of an outfit before they actually put it on.
What makes it useful?
One of Style Sketch's standout features is that it builds outfit suggestions around items users already own but may not be using much, such as a jacket sitting untouched at the back of their wardrobe or a pair of shoes they rarely use. The app also recommends outfits based on where users are travelling. It suggests outfits based on the weather, location, and number of days.
Beyond wardrobe, the app also lets users browse current fashion trends and see how to recreate similar looks using pieces they already have, rather than buying new ones. Users can also send two outfit options directly to a friend to get a quick opinion, or share looks they like.
Availability
Style Sketch is listed on both the Play Store and App Store. It is currently available in Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand. Meta has not announced any plans to expand availability to other countries yet.
How does it compare to rivals?
Style Sketch enters a growing space. Existing AI fashion tools from companies such as Alta already offer similar outfit planning features. Google Photos has also introduced tools that help users organise photos to their clothes and explore outfit combinations. Meta's entry into this space brings the added weight of Instagram integration, which could give it a natural advantage given how many people already use the platform to follow fashion and discover new styles.