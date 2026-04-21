Meta Set To Roll Out WhatsApp Plus Subscription Plan With Themes, Stickers, And Custom Icons
WABetaInfo’s report mentions that WhatsApp is testing an optional subscription plan, WhatsApp Plus, offering exclusive personalisation features for a monthly fee.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: WhatsApp is rolling out a new optional subscription tier called WhatsApp Plus. According to WABetaInfo’s report (a popular WhatsApp tracking portal), the new subscription model provides users access to a range of exclusive personalisation features for a nominal monthly fee. The subscription plan is currently being tested with a limited number of Android users. As per the report, WhatsApp Plus is designed to enhance the messaging experience without changing the app's core functionality or privacy protections. Moreover, the subscription plan is exclusively available on WhatsApp Messenger and does not extend to WhatsApp Business.
WhatsApp Plus: Pricing And Availability
WABetaInfo’s report noted that WhatsApp Plus follows a monthly subscription model with automatic renewal, which renews every month unless the user cancels it manually. The subscription plan in Europe is priced at €2.49 (approximately Rs 274) per month, PKR 229 (approximately Rs 76.44) per month in Pakistan, and $29 (approximately Rs 156.51) per month in Mexico.
|Monthly Fee
|Region
|€2.49
|Europe
|PKR 229
|Pakistan
|$29
|Mexico
The report mentions that WhatsApp may offer a free one-month trial to select users to test the subscription plan. It also highlights that cancellations for the plan require at least 24 hours before the next billing date via Google Play. iOS support is planned for a later stage.
WhatsApp Plus: Exclusive Stickers
WhatsApp Plus subscribers gain access to premium sticker packs available directly within the sticker store. The WhatsApp tracking portal mentions that certain premium stickers also feature overlay animations that expand across the chat screen when sent. Notably, recipients can view these visual effects even without an active subscription.
WhatsApp Plus: Custom Themes And App Icons
The report mentions that the subscription plan features 18 new colour options to change WhatsApp’s theme. Colour options include Vibrant Blue, Royal Purple, Deep Navy, Bright Lavender, Charcoal Grey, Coral Orange, Forest Green, Teal, Burgundy, Earl Brown, Sandy Beige, Emerald Green, Bright Yellow, Olive Green, Fuchsia Pink, Crimson Red, Sunset Orange, and Golden Yellow.
The WhatsApp tracking portal mentions that once a colour is selected, it gets applied across the entire app interface, replacing the default green colour. In addition, subscribers can select from 14 new app icons, ranging from classic designs to more artistic, textured versions. The report mentions that the top row features creative “premium” designs, including WhatsApp’s default app icon. Along with this, it also includes a sparkling glitter finish, a glowing electric blue effect, and a cosmic nebula theme. Other app icon options provide unique tactile aesthetics, such as a sculpted green clay appearance and a soft, purple fuzzy texture. WABetaInfo mentions that users can also choose from a clean, minimalist design — including lavender, sky blue, and peach shades — or a simple outlined version in light green or a high-contrast black and white.
WhatsApp Plus: Pin Up To 20 Chats
WhatsApp Plus allow users to permanently pin up to 20 important chats at the top of their Chats tab at all times. The report mentions that the plan helps users to improve their chat list, especially for those who manage many conversations on the instant messaging platform.
WhatsApp Plus: Ringtones And Chat List Customisation
With the help of WhatsApp Plus, subscribers can unlock 10 exclusive ringtones for incoming calls. WABetaInfo mentions that this not only enhances the calling experience, but also makes it easier for users to recognise who is calling them.
Along with this, users can apply a unified theme, notification tone, and ringtone across all conversations within a list simultaneously, with new additions automatically being adjusted with the same configuration.
WhatsApp Plus: Core Experience Unchanged
WABetaInfo’s report confirms that messaging, voice calls, and end-to-end encryption on WhatsApp remain free and unaffected for all users, regardless of their subscription status. No core features will be moved behind the paywall, and non-subscribers will continue to use the app as normal.
The report also mentions that many premium features for WhatsApp are in development and may be introduced in a future update based on user feedback gathered during the current testing phase.