ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Set To Roll Out WhatsApp Plus Subscription Plan With Themes, Stickers, And Custom Icons

WhatsApp Plus ( Image Credit: WABetaInfo )

Hyderabad: WhatsApp is rolling out a new optional subscription tier called WhatsApp Plus. According to WABetaInfo’s report (a popular WhatsApp tracking portal), the new subscription model provides users access to a range of exclusive personalisation features for a nominal monthly fee. The subscription plan is currently being tested with a limited number of Android users. As per the report, WhatsApp Plus is designed to enhance the messaging experience without changing the app's core functionality or privacy protections. Moreover, the subscription plan is exclusively available on WhatsApp Messenger and does not extend to WhatsApp Business. WhatsApp Plus: Pricing And Availability WABetaInfo’s report noted that WhatsApp Plus follows a monthly subscription model with automatic renewal, which renews every month unless the user cancels it manually. The subscription plan in Europe is priced at €2.49 (approximately Rs 274) per month, PKR 229 (approximately Rs 76.44) per month in Pakistan, and $29 (approximately Rs 156.51) per month in Mexico. Monthly Fee Region €2.49 Europe PKR 229 Pakistan $29 Mexico The report mentions that WhatsApp may offer a free one-month trial to select users to test the subscription plan. It also highlights that cancellations for the plan require at least 24 hours before the next billing date via Google Play. iOS support is planned for a later stage. WhatsApp Plus: Exclusive Stickers WhatsApp Plus: Exclsuive Stickers (Image Credit: WABetaInfo) WhatsApp Plus subscribers gain access to premium sticker packs available directly within the sticker store. The WhatsApp tracking portal mentions that certain premium stickers also feature overlay animations that expand across the chat screen when sent. Notably, recipients can view these visual effects even without an active subscription. WhatsApp Plus: Custom Themes And App Icons