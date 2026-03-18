ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Set To Remove Horizon Worlds From Quest VR Headsets And Release A Mobile-Only Experience This Year

Hyderabad: Meta is discontinuing Horizon Worlds on its Quest Virtual Reality (VR) headsets. For the unversed, Horizon Worlds is the tech giant’s VR platform, where users can create avatars, socialise, play games, attend events, and build their own interactive environments, all within the VR. The platform was launched as a key part of the metaverse vision.

Meta says that the Horizon Worlds platform is set to become a mobile-only experience by mid-2026, as the company separates its VR and social platforms to allow each to develop independently.

The changes will be rolled out in phases throughout 2026, and the Horizon Worlds app will be fully removed from Quest by June 15, 2026.

Horizon Worlds will be removed from the Quest Store

From 31 March, Horizon Worlds and Events will no longer appear in the Quest Store, and several virtual environments, including Horizon Central, Events Arena, Kaiju, and Bobber Bay, will be taken offline in VR. Users will retain access to other Horizon worlds in VR until June 15, 2026, after which the app will be removed entirely from the headset. Following that date, users will be directed to the Meta Horizon mobile app to access mobile-optimised worlds.