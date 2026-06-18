ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Rolls Out WhatsApp Plus For Android And iOS Users In India - Here's How To Enable Premium Features

Hyderabad: Meta has finally rolled out its subscription tier, WhatsApp Plus, to both Android and iOS users in India. The tech giant earlier announced the introduction of the paid plan, which was limited to a select group of mobile users after its beta testing. WhatsApp Plus brings customisation features to the instant messaging platform, allowing users to customise WhatsApp with custom themes and icons, extra pinned chats, personalised ringtones, exclusive stickers, and advanced chat list customisation options.

What is WhatsApp Plus

WhatsApp Plus is an optional subscription-based feature which provides visual customisation features and several convenience tools without changing the core WhatsApp experience. This means features such as voice, video calls, status updates, and end-to-end encryption will not be affected and remain free for all users. WhatsApp Plus is aimed at users who want to add a personal touch to their messaging accounts.

WhatsApp Plus: Price

WhatsApp Plus in India is priced at Rs 79 per month. However, the instant messaging platform mentions that users can try the plan for free for one month.

Custom themes, colours, and app icons

The plan features 18 new colour options to change WhatsApp's theme. Colours include Vibrant Blue, Royal Purple, Deep Navy, Bright Lavender, Charcoal Grey, Coral Orange, Forest Green, Teal, Burgundy, Earl Brown, Sandy Beige, Emerald Green, Bright Yellow, Olive Green, Fuchsia Pink, Crimson Red, Sunset Orange, and Golden Yellow.

Users can select from 14 new app icons, ranging from classic designs to artistic, textured versions. The default WhatsApp app icon is also available.

Here's how to set up this premium feature:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Go to Subscriptions and select WhatsApp Plus.

Step 3: Tap on Send Premium Stickers.

Step 4: Scroll through the collection. Premium stickers include a WhatsApp Plus label after their sticker pack name.

Step 5: Tap Add to my stickers.

Pin up to 20 chats

WhatsApp Plus allows users to pin up to 20 important chats at the top of their Chats tab. This helps users to manage important conversations on WhatsApp. Here are the steps to set up this feature: