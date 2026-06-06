ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Rolls Out Football-Themed Features For WhatsApp To Bring Fans Together For 2026 FIFA World Cup

Hyderabad: Meta’s instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, has introduced a set of new features designed to enhance the user experience of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup with friends and family.

The update includes emoji upgrades, video calling effects, sticker packs, and new Channels functionality. WhatsApp mentions that these features will help users to follow the football tournament with the people they care about in a more fun manner. The company mentions that the update will be available for users worldwide, and rollout has started.

New Emoji, Stickers, and Calling Effects

WhatsApp, along with German shoe maker Adidas, has upgraded its football emoji to display Trionda, the official match ball of this summer's tournament. The updated emoji is available through to the final and can be sent as a message or used as a reaction. WhatsApp has also introduced football-themed video calling effects, allowing users to bring team spirit to group calls, alongside a dedicated football sticker pack for fans looking to express their reaction to missed penalties, red cards, or last-minute goals.