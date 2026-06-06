Meta Rolls Out Football-Themed Features For WhatsApp To Bring Fans Together For 2026 FIFA World Cup
Meta's WhatsApp has launched a series of football-themed emoji, calling effects, and a sticker pack, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta’s instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, has introduced a set of new features designed to enhance the user experience of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup with friends and family.
The update includes emoji upgrades, video calling effects, sticker packs, and new Channels functionality. WhatsApp mentions that these features will help users to follow the football tournament with the people they care about in a more fun manner. The company mentions that the update will be available for users worldwide, and rollout has started.
one week left. 104 games. billions of chats.— adidas Football (@adidasfootball) June 4, 2026
your favourite football emoji just got the best upgrade on @WhatsApp. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ybIYwfEfxv
New Emoji, Stickers, and Calling Effects
WhatsApp, along with German shoe maker Adidas, has upgraded its football emoji to display Trionda, the official match ball of this summer's tournament. The updated emoji is available through to the final and can be sent as a message or used as a reaction. WhatsApp has also introduced football-themed video calling effects, allowing users to bring team spirit to group calls, alongside a dedicated football sticker pack for fans looking to express their reaction to missed penalties, red cards, or last-minute goals.
Channels dedicated to Football updates
WhatsApp's Channels feature has been expanded with a dedicated football directory, bringing together team updates, live scores, and tournament highlights in a single, easily accessible location. During the tournament, channels are expected to post matchday countdowns, behind-the-scenes content, and real-time updates.
Moreover, in the update, Channels can now post directly to Status. Users will see updates from followed channels appear alongside their regular statuses, and can also view a channel's status by visiting its page directly. Channels' statuses can be hidden or the channel unfollowed at any time.
Meta AI for Live Updates
For users seeking quick answers, Meta AI — powered by Muse Spark — is available within WhatsApp to provide up-to-the-minute tournament information, including standings, player details, and recommendations for nearby venues to watch matches.
WhatsApp has also confirmed that all personal messages and calls on the platform remain end-to-end encrypted by default, ensuring that private conversations, predictions, and post-match voice notes remain visible only to the intended recipients.