'Removal Was An Error': Meta Restores PM Modi's Facebook Video After IT Ministry Summons
Meta said that the content was removed due to a technical error and has since been restored.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 11:31 AM IST
New Delhi: Meta on Tuesday admitted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video on Facebook was removed in error and said it has now been restored, as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) summoned the global head of public policy of the technology giant over the brief blocking of the content.
"The content was removed in error and has since been restored," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.
The video -- released on July 23 -- marked Prime Minister Modi's first address to youth during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led 36-day student protest.
In the video, he said that stricter action against paper leaks will be announced at tomorrow's Cabinet meeting. The address had garnered millions of views before access to the video was briefly restricted on Facebook in the early hours of July 28.
Facebook initially restricted access to the video in response to what appeared to be a legal request. However, Meta has now clarified that the content was taken down mistakenly and has been reinstated.
The late-night video by PM Modi added around 1 million followers to his Instagram profile overnight, taking the total number of his followers to nearly 101 million.
PM Modi commands a massive digital presence on the world stage. He ranks as the most-followed politician and world leader globally, holding more than double the followers of other prominent international figures like US President Donald Trump.
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