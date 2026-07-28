ETV Bharat / technology

'Removal Was An Error': Meta Restores PM Modi's Facebook Video After IT Ministry Summons

New Delhi: Meta on Tuesday admitted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video on Facebook was removed in error and said it has now been restored, as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) summoned the global head of public policy of the technology giant over the brief blocking of the content.

"The content was removed in error and has since been restored," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

The video -- released on July 23 -- marked Prime Minister Modi's first address to youth during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led 36-day student protest.