ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Replies To MeitY Notice On CSAM Ads On Instagram, Says IT Secretary

Hyderabad: Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta has replied to the government notice send by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) regarding child sexual abuse material (CSAM) paid ads on Instagram. IT Secretary S. Krishnan said on Monday that Meta's response is being examined and appropriate action will be taken once the review is completed.

The reply comes in response to a stern notice issued by MeitY on the issue.

Under instructions from Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the ministry ordered Instagram to disable all ads and content promoting and facilitating access to CSAM, and demanded a detailed explanation within a deadline.

Within a few days of the notice, Meta outlined its efforts to combat child sexual abuse material (CSAM) across its apps. The company highlighted Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered detection and large-scale enforcement actions, and, in a blogpost, promised to continue investment in technology and resources to keep young people safe and strengthen its ad review processes.