Meta Replies To MeitY Notice On CSAM Ads On Instagram, Says IT Secretary
Meta has replied to the stern government notice issued by MeitY over the circulation of child sexual abuse material through paid ads on Instagram.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta has replied to the government notice send by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) regarding child sexual abuse material (CSAM) paid ads on Instagram. IT Secretary S. Krishnan said on Monday that Meta's response is being examined and appropriate action will be taken once the review is completed.
The reply comes in response to a stern notice issued by MeitY on the issue.
Under instructions from Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the ministry ordered Instagram to disable all ads and content promoting and facilitating access to CSAM, and demanded a detailed explanation within a deadline.
Within a few days of the notice, Meta outlined its efforts to combat child sexual abuse material (CSAM) across its apps. The company highlighted Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered detection and large-scale enforcement actions, and, in a blogpost, promised to continue investment in technology and resources to keep young people safe and strengthen its ad review processes.
Krishnan said Meta's reply to the government notice was received by the MeitY on Saturday, the deadline date.
"On the CSAM content, we had issued a notice to Meta, and the reply has been received. It is currently under examination," Krishnan said. "And based on an examination of the reply, appropriate action would be taken," he added.
(With inputs from agency)