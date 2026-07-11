Meta Removes Instagram AI Image Tool That Generated Images From Public Profiles
The feature allowed AI image generation using photos from public Instagram accounts of adults, all of which were enrolled by default.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta has withdrawn a newly introduced feature that allowed users to generate AI images using content from public Instagram accounts. The decision to discontinue the 3-day-old feature came after public backlash.
"Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way. We’ve heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it’s no longer available,” the company said.
The feature was introduced on July 7 alongside Muse Image, the first in-house AI image generator developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs. It allowed users to generate AI images using photos from public Instagram profiles of adults simply by entering a username in the prompt.
Even though Meta offered an option to opt out of the feature, stopping others from using their pictures in generating synthetic content, every public account belonging to users aged 18 and above was enrolled on the feature by default. Additionally, the feature did not notify account holders when their photos were used to generate AI pictures.
The feature drew immediate criticism not only from social media users but also privacy advocates, talent agencies, and actors' unions. India's Electronics and Information Technology Secretary, S Krishnan, said the government was prepared to examine whether the feature complied with Indian law if it received a complaint about it.
Notably, while the company has removed the Instagram account reference feature, it continues to offer the Muse Image generation model through Meta AI.
Recently, Meta switched off end-to-end encrypted direct messages on Instagram, saying the feature was not widely used. However, unlike WhatsApp, end-to-end encryption on Instagram was never enabled by default. End-to-end encryption ensures that the messages can be read only by the sender and the recipient. Meta was quite vocal about the importance of the feature and had plans to make encrypted messaging a standard feature across its applications. However, it still decided to turn it off on Instagram.