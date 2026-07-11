ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Removes Instagram AI Image Tool That Generated Images From Public Profiles

Instagram has pulled back the feature that could pull other users into AI-generated images ( Image Credits: Meta )

Hyderabad: Meta has withdrawn a newly introduced feature that allowed users to generate AI images using content from public Instagram accounts. The decision to discontinue the 3-day-old feature came after public backlash.

"Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way. We’ve heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it’s no longer available,” the company said.

The feature was introduced on July 7 alongside Muse Image, the first in-house AI image generator developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs. It allowed users to generate AI images using photos from public Instagram profiles of adults simply by entering a username in the prompt.

Even though Meta offered an option to opt out of the feature, stopping others from using their pictures in generating synthetic content, every public account belonging to users aged 18 and above was enrolled on the feature by default. Additionally, the feature did not notify account holders when their photos were used to generate AI pictures.