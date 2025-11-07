ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Ray-Ban Glasses (Gen 1) Now Available For Purchase Via Amazon, Flipkart, And Reliance Digital From November 21

Hyderabad: Meta Ray-Ban glasses (Gen 1) are now available for purchase via e-commerce platforms in India. These smartglasses were the first pair of smartglasses launched by the tech giant in the country in May 2025. They were developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, featuring a 12MP camera, open-ear speakers, and built-in microphones.

The smartglasses come integrated with Meta AI, the company’s voice-based artificial intelligence (AI) assistant.

Meta Ray-Ban glasses (Gen 1): Price, availability

The Meta Ray-Ban glasses (Gen 1) smartglasses will start from Rs 29,900 in India. They will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Reliance Digital website from November 21, 2025. Customers can sign up on these e-commerce platforms to receive ‘Notify Me’ alerts and buy them as soon as possible.

Meta Ray-Ban glasses (Gen 1): Specifications

The Meta Ray-Ban glasses (Gen 1) are powered by a Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform. They feature a 12MP ultra-wide camera to capture photos and videos, enabling a hands-free digital experience.

The wearable sports open-ear speakers and five microphones capture the user's voice during calls and interactions with AI. The smartglasses are claimed to deliver up to four hours of battery life on a single charge.