Meta Ray-Ban Glasses (Gen 1) Now Available For Purchase Via Amazon, Flipkart, And Reliance Digital From November 21
Interested customers can sign up for these e-commerce platforms to get ‘Notify Me’ alerts.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta Ray-Ban glasses (Gen 1) are now available for purchase via e-commerce platforms in India. These smartglasses were the first pair of smartglasses launched by the tech giant in the country in May 2025. They were developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, featuring a 12MP camera, open-ear speakers, and built-in microphones.
The smartglasses come integrated with Meta AI, the company’s voice-based artificial intelligence (AI) assistant.
Meta Ray-Ban glasses (Gen 1): Price, availability
The Meta Ray-Ban glasses (Gen 1) smartglasses will start from Rs 29,900 in India. They will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Reliance Digital website from November 21, 2025. Customers can sign up on these e-commerce platforms to receive ‘Notify Me’ alerts and buy them as soon as possible.
Meta Ray-Ban glasses (Gen 1): Specifications
The Meta Ray-Ban glasses (Gen 1) are powered by a Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform. They feature a 12MP ultra-wide camera to capture photos and videos, enabling a hands-free digital experience.
The wearable sports open-ear speakers and five microphones capture the user's voice during calls and interactions with AI. The smartglasses are claimed to deliver up to four hours of battery life on a single charge.
They are integrated with Meta AI, which enables users to access the AI virtual assistant via simple voice commands like ‘’Hey Meta” to get information and use smart features. The wearables also allow users to live-stream videos.
These smartglasses are compatible with the Meta View app and feature Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. They are available in styles like Wayfarer, Headliner, and more.
Apart from this, the tech giant recently launched Ray-Ban Display smartglasses. They feature a 600 x 600 resolution screen, which covers a 20-degree field of vision and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. The wearables support a 90Hz refresh rate in general use and a 30Hz refresh rate while watching content.
The Meta Ray-Ban Display boasts a 12MP camera with 3x zoom, which is capable of capturing up to 3,024 X 4,032 pixel resolution images and up to 1080p videos at 30fps.
They come with 32GB of built-in storage, which can hold up to 1,000 images and 100 videos that last up to 30 seconds each.
It comes along with the Meta Neural Band, a Surface Electromyography (sEMG) wristband that records the minute muscle movements that happen in the wrist and fingers and converts them into an electrical signal.