ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Pushes Global AI Vision Amid Race With OpenAI, Anthropic And China

San Francisco: Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg laid out a vision for how the United States and the social media giant could win a global race to dominate AI amid fierce competition from China.

In a long essay published Monday about the future of artificial intelligence, Zuckerberg called for the US to compete against China, prevent "government tyranny" over AI and ensure that "superintelligence" technology will become available to everyone. Superintelligence is a theoretical point when AI's capabilities exceeds human intelligence.

The solution, he argues, includes "open" weight models, which allow users to download the rules that govern how an AI system behaves. Unlike truly open-source software, however, open weight models do not make all of its underlying code publicly viewable.

Competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic largely focus on closed AI models, which are considered black boxes that users cannot inspect themselves. Meta has poured billions of dollars into its AI division, known as Meta Superintelligence Labs, as it attempts to keep up with OpenAI and Anthropic -- the makers of ChatGPt and Claude, respectively.

Meta also announced on Monday a new open weight model called Glimmer, which it developed in part from Muse Spark, a closed-source model it announced in April and updated last week.

Glimmer uses less computing power than other models but is still muscular enough to operate AI agents or software that can perform tasks without human intervention, Meta said in a blog post. Developers in China, including Alibaba, DeepSeek and Moonshot, have created advanced and more affordable open models in recent months, spurring American companies to lower prices and build their own cheaper models.

Zuckerberg also took aim at other labs that are "focused on building AI for companies, governments or other institutions," arguing that this would tip the balance of power in favor of institutions instead of individuals. Anthropic and OpenAI both have lucrative government contracts. "Rather than centralizing superintelligence, we should distribute it widely and give every person the ability to direct it," Zuckerberg wrote.

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