Meta Partners with NVIDIA for AI Chips And Infrastructure

Hyderabad: Meta (parent company of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp) and NVIDIA (a US-based GPU manufacturer) have come into an agreement and signed a multiyear, multigenerational strategic deal for cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure. In this agreement, Meta will buy millions of advanced computer processors from NVIDIA and build massive data centres to power Meta AI’s systems.

This partnership will enable Meta to build “hyperscale data centres” that are optimised for AI training, supporting the tech giant’s long-term AI infrastructure roadmap. Meanwhile, NVIDIA will be able to deploy its Grace Central Processing Units (CPUs), Blackwell and Rubin Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) to power Meta’s AI ambitions.

Meta and NVIDIA’s partnership: What’s being deployed?

Meta will integrate NVIDIA's Spectrum-X Ethernet switches into its Facebook Open Switching System platform by deploying NVIDIA Grace CPUs based on Arm architecture for production applications across its data centres.

The collaboration includes plans for large-scale deployment of NVIDIA's Vera CPUs, potentially arriving in 2027, as part of Meta's push for more energy-efficient computing.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said: "No one deploys AI at Meta's scale — integrating frontier research with industrial-scale infrastructure to power the world's largest personalisation and recommendation systems for billions of users. Through deep co-design across CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, we are bringing the full NVIDIA platform to Meta's researchers and engineers as they build the foundation for the next AI frontier."

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta, mentions that they are excited to be in a partnership with NVIDIA and build “leading-edge” computing clusters using the GPU manufacturer’s Vera Rubin platform. Meta aims to deliver “personal superintelligence” accessible to everyone worldwide.

NVIDIA Grace CPUs aim to be energy-efficient