Meta Partners with NVIDIA for AI Chips And Infrastructure
Meta will deploy millions of NVIDIA processors across its global data centres in a multiyear deal to power AI systems serving billions of users.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 11:42 AM IST
Hyderabad: Meta (parent company of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp) and NVIDIA (a US-based GPU manufacturer) have come into an agreement and signed a multiyear, multigenerational strategic deal for cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure. In this agreement, Meta will buy millions of advanced computer processors from NVIDIA and build massive data centres to power Meta AI’s systems.
This partnership will enable Meta to build “hyperscale data centres” that are optimised for AI training, supporting the tech giant’s long-term AI infrastructure roadmap. Meanwhile, NVIDIA will be able to deploy its Grace Central Processing Units (CPUs), Blackwell and Rubin Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) to power Meta’s AI ambitions.
Meta and NVIDIA’s partnership: What’s being deployed?
Meta will integrate NVIDIA's Spectrum-X Ethernet switches into its Facebook Open Switching System platform by deploying NVIDIA Grace CPUs based on Arm architecture for production applications across its data centres.
The collaboration includes plans for large-scale deployment of NVIDIA's Vera CPUs, potentially arriving in 2027, as part of Meta's push for more energy-efficient computing.
Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said: "No one deploys AI at Meta's scale — integrating frontier research with industrial-scale infrastructure to power the world's largest personalisation and recommendation systems for billions of users. Through deep co-design across CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, we are bringing the full NVIDIA platform to Meta's researchers and engineers as they build the foundation for the next AI frontier."
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta, mentions that they are excited to be in a partnership with NVIDIA and build “leading-edge” computing clusters using the GPU manufacturer’s Vera Rubin platform. Meta aims to deliver “personal superintelligence” accessible to everyone worldwide.
NVIDIA Grace CPUs aim to be energy-efficient
Meta and NVIDIA are working together to deploy Arm-based NVIDIA Grace CPUs for Meta's data centre production applications, which the companies say will deliver significant performance-per-watt improvements. This will make the CPUs more power-efficient.
The collaboration represents the first large-scale NVIDIA Grace-only deployment and is supported by co-design and software optimisation investments aimed at improving performance per watt with each successive generation.
Unified architecture
Meta plans to implement NVIDIA GB300-based systems and create a unified architecture across its data centres and NVIDIA Cloud Partner deployments. This will allow the tech giant to simplify operations and churn out maximum performance and scalability.
In addition, Meta has adopted NVIDIA's Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform across its AI infrastructure. It says that this will provide AI-scale networking, which is said to offer predictable and low-latency performance. This will maximise utilisation and improve operational and power efficiency.
Confidential Computing for WhatsApp
In this partnership, Meta will use NVIDIA Confidential Computing for WhatsApp's private processing capabilities. The technology will enable AI-powered features across WhatsApp while maintaining the confidentiality and integrity of user data.
Both companies are also planning to integrate NVIDIA's Confidential Compute capabilities across Meta's other products, such as Instagram and Facebook, supporting the company’s "privacy-enhanced AI at scale."
Codesigning Meta’s next-generation AI models
Meta and NVIDIA’s partnership will allow engineering teams from both companies to work together. The teams will be able to optimise AI models for Meta’s core workloads and use NVIDIA’s technology to boost Meta's large-scale production systems’ performance and efficiency. They will also be able to improve the AI capabilities used by billions of people worldwide.