ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Overhauls AI Efforts With Muse Spark, Its First Model For Personal Superintelligence

Hyderabad: Meta has announced the launch of Muse Spark, the first in the Muse family of AI models developed by its Superintelligence Labs. Presented as the first product of a ground-up overhaul of Meta's AI efforts, Muse Spark is a natively multimodal reasoning model which supports tool use, visual chain of thought, and multi-agent orchestration.

To scale Muse, Meta is making investments across the entire stack, from research and model training to infrastructure, including the Hyperion data centre. Muse Spark is already available at meta.ai and the Meta AI app. The company is also opening a private API preview to select users.

Meta Spark: Capabilities, Applications, and More

Muse Spark claims to offer competitive performance in multimodal perception, reasoning, health, and agentic tasks, while Meta continues to invest to fill performance gaps in areas like long-horizon agentic systems and coding workflows. Sharing a comparison chart, Meta emphasised that its stack is scaling effectively with larger models in development.

Additionally, Meta is releasing Contemplating mode, which orchestrates multiple agents that reason in parallel, allowing Muse Spark to compete with the extreme reasoning modes of frontier models like Gemini Deep Think and GPT Pro.