Meta Opens WhatsApp To Rival AI Chatbots In Europe For A Fee

Hyderabad: Meta has announced that it will allow external Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot providers to operate on WhatsApp in Europe via its Business API for a limited 12-month period. This move was done to ease regulatory pressure from the European Commission.

The arrangement follows Meta's introduction of a policy on January 15, 2026, that blocked third-party AI chatbot providers — including services such as ChatGPT and Claude — from accessing the WhatsApp Business API. This decision attracted complaints from several AI companies. It prompted investigations by competition authorities in the European Union (EU), Italy, and Brazil, who questioned whether the restriction was anti-competitive, given that Meta operates its own AI assistant directly within WhatsApp.

What’s the new agreement?

Under the new agreement, developers will be able to integrate their AI assistants with WhatsApp, but will be required to pay usage fees ranging from €0.0490 (around Rs 5.25) to €0.1323 (around Rs 14.18) per message. This cost will be applicable only when the AI-powered conversations involve numerous back-and-forth exchanges. As conversations with AI chatbots usually involve a dozen messages, the costs could mount significantly for third-party providers.

What does the European Commission say?