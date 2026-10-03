ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Open-Sources 'Muse Gadgets' To Let You Build Your Own AI Hardware: Here's How

Hyderabad: Meta wants developers to build their own AI gadgets powered by Muse. The company on Friday announced the open-source release of Muse Gadgets—publishing ESP32 firmware, a Linux SDK, a GitHub repository, and developer docs so makers can embed the Muse AI agent into custom hardware.

"Grab an API token from gadgets.muse.ai and point your favourite coding agent at the GitHub repo to build your own peripheral for Muse," said Nat Friedman, Head of Product at Meta Superintelligence Labs, in a post on X.

Developers can obtain API tokens from gadgets.muse.ai and use off‑the‑shelf ESP32 boards or Raspberry Pi‑class Linux devices to add screens, buttons, sensors, audio, and other peripherals to Muse.

In addition to the announcement, Meta also revealed a USB‑C Muse Home Link as an example. The company has manufactured 5,000 units and is offering them free to Muse subscribers, with shipping expected within weeks. The device lets users connect Muse to their home Wi-Fi to control compatible devices or anything with a local HTTP API, opening doors to complete home automation.

"We built a gadget of our own, too: Muse Home Link is a little USB-C-powered device that allows Muse to connect to your home network to talk to smart home devices like TVs and speakers and anything else that exposes HTTPS," Friedman said, adding that all the code for Muse Home Link is also open source.

In addition to developers, Muse Gadgets appear to be a project targeted at hobbyists. It described Muse Gadgets as open-source devices you build yourself. "Program an off-the-shelf ESP32 board or set up a Raspberry Pi with our SDKs, then connect Muse to your displays, buttons, sensors, actuators, and whatever else you’ve got lying on your workbench," Meta said.

The release follows Muse’s September debut alongside Meta's VR Glasses and a new lineup of AI glasses, as well as the launch of Meta’s Enterprise Platform and Muse for small businesses.