ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Launches New Meta One Subscription Service With Extra AI Tools And Creator Features

Meta One service brings together more than 50 new features to users. ( Image Credit: Meta )

Hyderabad: Meta has launched a new subscription service called Meta One, offering users more Artificial Intelligence (AI) features and self-expression tools across Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Meta AI. The subscription service also offers dedicated plans for creators and businesses.

The Meta One service brings together more than 50 new features and has already reached 15 million subscriptions and trials since its gradual rollout began. Meta has confirmed that the core experience across its apps and Meta AI will remain free, with subscriptions offering additional tools on top of the existing free service.

Meta One: Pricing and availability

Meta One plans are now available worldwide. Single app plans start from $2.99 per month, individual AI-focused bundles start at $7.99 per month, and creator or business bundles begin at $14.99 per month, going up to $499 per month for the most advanced business tier.

Individual plans include Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus, and WhatsApp Plus, while Core and Premium bundles combine these features with expanded AI usage. Business plans range from Essential, offering basic presence-building tools, up to Expert and Max tiers, designed for larger teams needing greater scale and higher usage limits.

Meta noted that exact features, pricing, and availability may vary depending on region, app, and account type.