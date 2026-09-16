Meta Launches New Meta One Subscription Service With Extra AI Tools And Creator Features
Meta launched Meta One, a new subscription service that offers extra AI tools, self-expression features, and business tools across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta has launched a new subscription service called Meta One, offering users more Artificial Intelligence (AI) features and self-expression tools across Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Meta AI. The subscription service also offers dedicated plans for creators and businesses.
The Meta One service brings together more than 50 new features and has already reached 15 million subscriptions and trials since its gradual rollout began. Meta has confirmed that the core experience across its apps and Meta AI will remain free, with subscriptions offering additional tools on top of the existing free service.
Meta One: Pricing and availability
Meta One plans are now available worldwide. Single app plans start from $2.99 per month, individual AI-focused bundles start at $7.99 per month, and creator or business bundles begin at $14.99 per month, going up to $499 per month for the most advanced business tier.
We're introducing Meta One, a new subscription service on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Meta AI that gives you access to more AI, expression features, and tools to help creators and businesses.https://t.co/Gog56h0wws— Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) September 15, 2026
Individual plans include Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus, and WhatsApp Plus, while Core and Premium bundles combine these features with expanded AI usage. Business plans range from Essential, offering basic presence-building tools, up to Expert and Max tiers, designed for larger teams needing greater scale and higher usage limits.
Meta noted that exact features, pricing, and availability may vary depending on region, app, and account type.
Plans for individual users
Meta One builds on single product plans launched earlier this year. It includes Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus, and WhatsApp Plus. The company says these plans have seen strong user retention.
Instagram Plus has recently added custom fonts for messages and stories, notifications when specific people view a story and message previews. Facebook Plus now offers more customisation options for Messenger, additional insights for Reels, and expanded reaction options across Reels and Feed posts. WhatsApp Plus will soon introduce extra storage for chat backups and a new Focus Schedules feature, allowing users to mute or hide chats during set times of the day.
For users who want more from Meta's AI tools, the subscription service offers two bundle plans: Core and Premium. These bundles combine the single app features with greater access to Meta's more advanced AI capabilities. This includes increased use of Meta AI for generating and editing images and videos, as well as expanded access to in-app tools such as Instagram's Restyle feature. Meta said early testing showed that more than half of bundle subscribers used both AI and expression features regularly, with tools like Restyle and voice effects among the most popular reasons for subscribing.
Word of the week: Meta One— Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) September 15, 2026
Meta One gives subscribers more self-expression features and AI usage, helps creators spend more time creating and less time guessing, and gives businesses new tools designed to help them grow. pic.twitter.com/Z4YETd5EML
Plans for creators and businesses
Meta One also introduces dedicated plans for creators and small businesses. These plans are aimed at helping them manage their online presence without needing separate apps or accounts. New features include an enhanced profile page, showcasing a business' website and location, a more prominent follow button on Reels, and automatic follow invitations sent to people who engage with content. Business users also gain expanded access to Meta Business Agent, allowing them to respond to customers at any time of day.
Meta said more features and tools will continue to be added, including an upcoming Edits Plus plan offering more cloud storage and access to a new Edits assistant designed to help creators analyse their Instagram performance and generate content ideas.