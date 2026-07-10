Meta Muse Image: How To Opt-Out Of Instagram's AI Photo Reuse Feature
Meta's Muse Image faces privacy backlash for letting users generate AI photos using public Instagram posts and reels without notifying account owners.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta recently introduced its new Artificial Intelligence (AI) image generation model, Muse Image, integrated directly into Instagram and WhatsApp. Developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs, the AI tool can generate original images from text prompts and edit existing photos. However, the tool has landed itself into a new row, sparking significant safety and privacy concerns.
The key area of concern is that anyone can use photos, reels, and profile photos available in public Instagram accounts to generate AI images. The concerning part, usage of these photos and videos are not notified to the concerned users.
While Meta excludes private accounts and users under 18 by default; however, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company utilises photos and videos of users who have set their Instagram accounts to public for AI creations. It is worth noting that Muse Image by default is eligible on public adult accounts as well.
All these can be prevented by changing several settings in their account. So, here's how to opt from Instagram's Muse AI photos reuse.
How to opt-out of Muse AI photo reuse in Instagram
Users must note that turning off the settings will only prevent future AI reuse. It does not remove AI-generated images that may have already been used. So, here are the steps to opt-out:
Step 1: Open your Instagram app.
Step 2: Go to your Profile.
Step 3: Tap on the three-line menu present at the top-right corner.
Step 4: Open Settings and activity.
Step 5: Scroll down and tap Sharing and reuse.
Step 6: Navigate to the section Allow people to use your content on Instagram with AI features on Meta.
Step 7: Turn off the toggle for Posts.
Step 8: Turn off the toggle for Reels.
Step 9: Close the settings. Your changes are saved automatically.
To receive the highest level of protection, switching the account to Private from Public will prevent Muse AI to use the public content, as the feature applies only to public accounts belonging to users 18 and above.