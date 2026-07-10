ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Muse Image: How To Opt-Out Of Instagram's AI Photo Reuse Feature

Hyderabad: Meta recently introduced its new Artificial Intelligence (AI) image generation model, Muse Image, integrated directly into Instagram and WhatsApp. Developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs, the AI tool can generate original images from text prompts and edit existing photos. However, the tool has landed itself into a new row, sparking significant safety and privacy concerns.

The key area of concern is that anyone can use photos, reels, and profile photos available in public Instagram accounts to generate AI images. The concerning part, usage of these photos and videos are not notified to the concerned users.

While Meta excludes private accounts and users under 18 by default; however, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company utilises photos and videos of users who have set their Instagram accounts to public for AI creations. It is worth noting that Muse Image by default is eligible on public adult accounts as well.

All these can be prevented by changing several settings in their account. So, here's how to opt from Instagram's Muse AI photos reuse.

How to opt-out of Muse AI photo reuse in Instagram

Users must note that turning off the settings will only prevent future AI reuse. It does not remove AI-generated images that may have already been used. So, here are the steps to opt-out:

Step 1: Open your Instagram app.

Step 2: Go to your Profile.