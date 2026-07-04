ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Quietly Launches Pocket App That Creates Mini-Games From Simple Text Prompts

Hyderabad: Meta has quietly rolled out an artificial intelligence (AI) application called Pocket. It enables users to create, share, and discover gizmos with friends. Meta explains a gizmo as an interactive, playable AI-generated experience, which can be created using text prompts instead of writing code.

As the tech giant has not officially commented on the launch of the Pocket app, it seems to be in its early testing or experimental phase.

Meta mentions that the Pocket app will not be available everywhere. However, if someone receives the app on either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, they will not be able to use several of its features.

Screenshot of Pocket app in Play Store (Image Credit: Google Play Store)

Pocket app is built on Gizmo's platform

Pocket is built on technology developed by Gizmo, a startup specialising in AI-generated interactive experiences. Meta acquired the Gizmo team earlier this year as part of its broader strategy to strengthen its AI capabilities.