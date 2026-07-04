Meta Quietly Launches Pocket App That Creates Mini-Games From Simple Text Prompts
Meta has quietly launched Pocket, an experimental AI app that allows users to create and share simple games using natural language prompts without coding.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta has quietly rolled out an artificial intelligence (AI) application called Pocket. It enables users to create, share, and discover gizmos with friends. Meta explains a gizmo as an interactive, playable AI-generated experience, which can be created using text prompts instead of writing code.
As the tech giant has not officially commented on the launch of the Pocket app, it seems to be in its early testing or experimental phase.
Meta mentions that the Pocket app will not be available everywhere. However, if someone receives the app on either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, they will not be able to use several of its features.
Pocket app is built on Gizmo's platform
Pocket is built on technology developed by Gizmo, a startup specialising in AI-generated interactive experiences. Meta acquired the Gizmo team earlier this year as part of its broader strategy to strengthen its AI capabilities.
Screenshots available on Google Play show that Pocket closely resembles the original Gizmo app.
Both platforms allow users to generate interactive experiences simply by describing what they want in plain language, removing the need for programming knowledge. While the original Gizmo app remains available, Pocket appears to be Meta's own version based on the same underlying technology.
The app was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared screenshots of its Google Play listing on his X handle.
Pocket adds to Meta's growing portfolio of AI-powered creative products. The company has already introduced AI image generation through its Meta AI application, AI-powered video generation with the Vibes app, and generative AI features across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. It has also expanded AI-assisted editing tools within Edits, its video editing platform for creators.
With the launch of the Pocket app, Meta seems to be broadening its AI ambitions beyond image and video creation into interactive entertainment. By allowing users to generate games through simple text prompts, the company aims to make game creation more accessible to people without technical expertise.
Although Meta has yet to officially unveil Pocket or provide details about its plans, the app signals the company's continued investment in generative AI and its efforts to simplify digital content creation across multiple formats.