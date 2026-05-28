ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Launches Paid Subscriptions For Instagram, Facebook And WhatsApp, Tests Meta One And Other Premium Features

Hyderabad: Meta has announced the roll out of subscription plans for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. It has been confirmed by the company’s head of product Naomi Gleit via an Instagram post. The plans are rolling out globally, with additional tiers for creators, businesses and Meta AI users to follow under a unified brand called Meta One.

This move by the social media networking giant marks a significant push to diversify its revenue beyond advertising.

The Plus Plans: Pricing and Features

According to Techcrunch's report, Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus are each priced at $3.99 (approximately Rs 383.19) per month, while WhatsApp Plus will cost $2.99 (approximately Rs 287.15) per month. The publication mentions that Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus plans will provide subscribers access to Story rewatch counts, unlimited audience lists, the ability to spotlight a Story once a week for extra reach, story previewing without appearing as a viewer, extended story duration beyond 24 hours, Super Heart animated reactions, custom app icons, customisable profile fonts, and additional profile pins.