Meta Launches Paid Subscriptions For Instagram, Facebook And WhatsApp, Tests Meta One And Other Premium Features
Meta has rolled out paid subscription plans globally for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, while beginning tests of new AI features and tiers under Meta One.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta has announced the roll out of subscription plans for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. It has been confirmed by the company’s head of product Naomi Gleit via an Instagram post. The plans are rolling out globally, with additional tiers for creators, businesses and Meta AI users to follow under a unified brand called Meta One.
This move by the social media networking giant marks a significant push to diversify its revenue beyond advertising.
The Plus Plans: Pricing and Features
According to Techcrunch's report, Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus are each priced at $3.99 (approximately Rs 383.19) per month, while WhatsApp Plus will cost $2.99 (approximately Rs 287.15) per month. The publication mentions that Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus plans will provide subscribers access to Story rewatch counts, unlimited audience lists, the ability to spotlight a Story once a week for extra reach, story previewing without appearing as a viewer, extended story duration beyond 24 hours, Super Heart animated reactions, custom app icons, customisable profile fonts, and additional profile pins.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp Plus focuses on personalisation, offering app themes, custom ringtones, additional pinned chats, list customisation and premium stickers.
Techcrunch mentioned that Meta will not replace Meta Verified against the new plans, which remain focused on verification, impersonation protection and account support.
Meta One and other premium features
Naomi Gleit in her post mentioned that Meta is beginning tests of subscription tiers under the Meta One. She mentioned that it will be a one stop place where users can access and manage all subscriptions across all Meta apps.
Gleit noted that apart from Plus plans for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, Meta will also offer premium features for users who want to “unlock more” using Meta AI with the company’s apps and AI glasses. They will be able to receive “More capacity, bigger, more complex requests, and more room to create.”
She mentions that businesses and creators will be able to receive premium tools, which will help them to enhance their presence, “supercharge content”, “automate tasks”, and protect their brand.