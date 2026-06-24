ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Launches New Budget-Oriented Smart Glasses Under Its Own Brand: Prices Start At $299

These glasses do not have a screen but feature speakers and cameras. They feature open-ear speakers to support audio for phone calls, music, podcasts, and audiobooks, while allowing users to stay aware of their surroundings. They feature wind noise reduction for better calling and voice control experience. Just like every other smart glasses from Meta, the new wearable can also take photos and videos hands-free, with the promise of over 8 hours of battery life. Meta Glasses also claim to give easy access to privacy settings.

Meta Glasses come in a variety of colours and lens combinations, with three frame styles: Meta Adventurer with a clean rectangle shape, Meta Fury with a boxier style, and Meta Glasses by Kylie with a slim oval frame.

Hyderabad: Meta has announced the launch of Meta Glasses, a new line of smart glasses under its own brand. Starting at $299, these glasses are made in partnership with EssilorLuxottica but do not carry either the Ray Ban or Oakley name. However, they carry one collection designed in collaboration with Kylie Jenner, marking the celebrity's first venture into wearable tech.

The new wearable arrives a week after Snap unveiled Specs, its long-awaited smart glasses with a sky-high price tag of $2,195.

Meta and EssilorLuxotica are the largest players in the smart glasses space, with their journey starting 5 years ago in September 2021 with the launch of Ray-Ban Stories. Meta holds an estimated market share of more than 80 per cent according to Counterpoint Research. The new glasses start at a considerably lower price point compared to Meta's other offerings, which may help it appeal to a broader audience. The new Meta Glasses are available to buy starting today at Meta.com, Amazon, and other popular channels in the US, UK, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, and Australia.

The new wearable features a dedicated action button to quickly invoke Meta AI or customise it to launch another feature.

Notably, Meta Glasses are the first AI glasses from the company that feature Meta AI powered by Muse Spark, the first model out of Meta Superintelligence Labs built for the company's own products. While the new glasses will be powered by this model from Day 1, the company is updating Meta AI on Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta glasses in the US and Canada.

In picture: Meta Fury with a boxier style (Meta)

Meta says that the new version of Meta AI will allow the smart glasses to deliver smarter answers on everything from sports scores to local restaurant picks. It also claims to better understand what the user sees and help manage associated tasks.

Other updates for Meta AI include the ability to capture dynamic photos where the glasses automatically snap multiple frames and recommend the best one. Pedestrian navigation is also coming soon for displayless glasses for turn-by-turn directions. Meta is also adding support for 14 new languages to live translation, including Japanese, Chinese (Mandarin), Hindi, and Korean.