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Meta Launches Muse Image, Its First AI Image Generation Model From Superintelligence Labs

Meta has rolled out Muse Image, its first AI image generation model, which is now live within Meta AI, Instagram, and WhatsApp for creative content.

Meta Launches Muse Image, Its First AI Image Generation Model From Superintelligence Labs
Muse Image allows users to create mock up image of a person in front of landmark, remove unwanted elements in an image, generate functional QR code, and more. (Image Credit: Meta)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 8, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Meta has begun rolling out Muse Image, the company's first image generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) model developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs. It is now available in Meta AI. The model builds on Muse Spark, which launched in April and made Meta AI a smarter assistant. Muse Image acts as Meta's creative tool turning simple ideas into high-quality visuals. Users can download and share the generated images across Meta apps, including to their feed, story, or directly in chat.

How Muse Image works?

According to Meta, Muse Image uses advanced reasoning to understand complex prompts and can blend multiple photos into a single high-quality creation. Users can type instructions in plain, conversational language, whether starting from scratch or editing an existing photo.

Meta says the tool can be used to mock up an image of a person in front of a landmark, remove an unwanted element such as a photobomber from a picture, or even generate a functional QR code from a custom prompt. Muse Image is also designed to render text cleanly within images, meaning users can request how-to guides or infographics with legible, well-styled text.

To help users get started, the tool offers suggested prompts, or 'presets', along with the ability to tag and add photos into a creation using the @ mention feature. Users can also sketch changes directly onto their images to guide edits.

Muse Image: Availability

Muse Image powers new creative features across Instagram and WhatsApp. On Instagram, users can access more than 30 new AI-powered effects for Stories, while on WhatsApp, the model enables image generation directly within chats with Meta AI, which is currently available in a limited number of countries.

Meta has confirmed that Muse Image will soon expand to additional countries and platforms, including Facebook and Messenger, along with further surfaces on Instagram and WhatsApp. In the coming weeks, advertisers and agencies will also be able to access Muse Image through Meta's Advantage+ creative tools.

For everyday use Muse Image remains free in Meta AI. However, users looking to generate more content can opt for Meta's paid subscription plans for additional access.

Meta has also indicated that a video generation model, Muse Video, is already in development, describing it as part of a broader push towards what the company calls 'personal superintelligence.'

Also Read: Child Exploitation A Horrific Crime, We Fight Such Abuse On, Off Our Platforms: Meta Blog After Govt's Notice

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META AI IMAGE GENERATION
MUSE IMAGE WHATSAPP INSTAGRAM
META SUPERINTELLIGENCE LABS
META
META MUSE IMAGE

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