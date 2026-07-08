ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Launches Muse Image, Its First AI Image Generation Model From Superintelligence Labs

Muse Image allows users to create mock up image of a person in front of landmark, remove unwanted elements in an image, generate functional QR code, and more. ( Image Credit: Meta )

Hyderabad: Meta has begun rolling out Muse Image, the company's first image generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) model developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs. It is now available in Meta AI. The model builds on Muse Spark, which launched in April and made Meta AI a smarter assistant. Muse Image acts as Meta's creative tool turning simple ideas into high-quality visuals. Users can download and share the generated images across Meta apps, including to their feed, story, or directly in chat.

How Muse Image works?

According to Meta, Muse Image uses advanced reasoning to understand complex prompts and can blend multiple photos into a single high-quality creation. Users can type instructions in plain, conversational language, whether starting from scratch or editing an existing photo.

Meta says the tool can be used to mock up an image of a person in front of a landmark, remove an unwanted element such as a photobomber from a picture, or even generate a functional QR code from a custom prompt. Muse Image is also designed to render text cleanly within images, meaning users can request how-to guides or infographics with legible, well-styled text.

To help users get started, the tool offers suggested prompts, or 'presets', along with the ability to tag and add photos into a creation using the @ mention feature. Users can also sketch changes directly onto their images to guide edits.