ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Launches Muse Glimmer AI Model That Can Run On Consumer Computers

New Delhi: Meta has launched Muse Glimmer, a 30-billion-parameter artificial intelligence model designed to run AI agents locally on consumer computers, allowing developers to build AI tools that can work without continuously relying on cloud infrastructure or internet access. The model, developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs, has also been released with open weights under an Apache 2.0 licence, giving developers access to build and customise applications using it.

Meta said Muse Glimmer has been designed for "always-on local agent workflows" and is small enough to run on a Mac or PC equipped with a single consumer graphics processing unit (GPU).

Running an AI model locally means much of its processing can take place directly on a user's computer instead of sending requests to remote data centres. Meta said this could enable AI to be used anywhere, including without an internet connection.

The model is aimed particularly at AI agents - systems that can carry out tasks on behalf of users. According to Meta, such agents could manage schedules, draft messages and organise files, while the model can also be used for coding and other developer applications.