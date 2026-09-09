Meta Launches Muse, A Personal AI Agent That Can Handle Tasks And Make Payments For You
Meta has launched Muse, a private Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent that plans tasks, browses the web, and makes secure payments on a user's behalf.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 10:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: Meta has launched Muse, a new personal Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent designed to carry out everyday tasks and long-term goals on behalf of its users. The tech giant describes Muse as a secure and private assistant that works much like messaging a real person. It can be used through the Muse app or directly inside WhatsApp. Muse runs on a dedicated system called Muse Secure VM, which is a private virtual computer that stores both the agent and the users' personal data.
Availability
Meta is currently rolling out in the United States (US) on iOS, Android, and muse.ai, with support for AI glasses expected soon. The service is free for most users, with paid subscription plans available for those who want additional features.
Introducing Muse, your personal AI agent from Meta that gets things done across every part of life.— Muse (@Muse) September 8, 2026
Download the Muse app and get started: https://t.co/KBjYWfshGo pic.twitter.com/1exp56xj93
How does Muse work?
Users simply need to tell Muse what they want to do. The assistant then takes action using Muse Spark, which Meta describes as its most advanced model built specifically for real-world tasks like this. Meta says Muse was designed to be simple, meaning people without technical knowledge can also use it. The personal AI agent can carry out small tasks such as sending an email or booking travel. Meta says once a person shares a goal, Muse builds a plan, manages timing and resources, and works on the task by itself. It can open a web browser, fill in online forms, and even negotiate deals on the users' behalf.
Muse can also take actions on big, audacious tasks. For such goals, the personal AI agent works in the background even after the app is closed. It returns to the user when something changes or when it needs approval, such as before sending an email or making a purchase. Meta says Muse is built to get better results with less effort, whether that means selling a car for a higher price, lowering a bill, or adjusting a fitness plan as someone's routine changes.
Introducing Muse, a personal agent that gets things done for you, powered by Muse Spark 1.3.— AI at Meta (@AIatMeta) September 8, 2026
Get an inside look at how we built Muse and what it can do for you: https://t.co/qzFgoNAUSV https://t.co/KNCQwQXqyL pic.twitter.com/7skLRgWCaI
Payments and shopping
When it comes to payments, Muse can check out using Link, a payment tool built by Stripe. Meta says this makes Muse the first AI agent to be covered by Link's buyer protections, which include free cover for lost or damaged items, price-drop refunds, free returns, and a return guarantee on eligible purchases.
Link also creates a one-time-use card for each purchase, so the users' real card details stay hidden. Meta says Shop Pay and 1Password support are coming soon, allowing Muse to use saved logins as well.
Muse can also remember important details shared by the user. This allows the AI agent to make helpful suggestions without being asked. For instance, it can turn a saved recipe video into a shopping list, suggest a dinner party menu, or remember a friend's dietary needs before sending out invitations.
Privacy and security
Meta says Muse was built with strong privacy protections. It runs on its own private virtual computer, separate from other users' agents. A second system called Sentinel checks and approves anything Muse tries to do online, and asks users for permission when needed.
Muse cannot see passwords or payment details directly, as this information is stored securely and used without being shown to the AI. Users can choose which apps Muse connects to, control what it is allowed to do, and disconnect it any time. People can also opt out of having their data used to train Meta's AI models, and Muse does not share personal conversations with Meta's advertising systems.
Later this year, Meta plans to introduce a more secure version called Muse Confidential VM, where all data is encrypted using a key only the user holds.