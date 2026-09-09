ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Launches Muse, A Personal AI Agent That Can Handle Tasks And Make Payments For You

Hyderabad: Meta has launched Muse, a new personal Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent designed to carry out everyday tasks and long-term goals on behalf of its users. The tech giant describes Muse as a secure and private assistant that works much like messaging a real person. It can be used through the Muse app or directly inside WhatsApp. Muse runs on a dedicated system called Muse Secure VM, which is a private virtual computer that stores both the agent and the users' personal data.

Availability

Meta is currently rolling out in the United States (US) on iOS, Android, and muse.ai, with support for AI glasses expected soon. The service is free for most users, with paid subscription plans available for those who want additional features.

How does Muse work?

Users simply need to tell Muse what they want to do. The assistant then takes action using Muse Spark, which Meta describes as its most advanced model built specifically for real-world tasks like this. Meta says Muse was designed to be simple, meaning people without technical knowledge can also use it. The personal AI agent can carry out small tasks such as sending an email or booking travel. Meta says once a person shares a goal, Muse builds a plan, manages timing and resources, and works on the task by itself. It can open a web browser, fill in online forms, and even negotiate deals on the users' behalf.

Muse can also take actions on big, audacious tasks. For such goals, the personal AI agent works in the background even after the app is closed. It returns to the user when something changes or when it needs approval, such as before sending an email or making a purchase. Meta says Muse is built to get better results with less effort, whether that means selling a car for a higher price, lowering a bill, or adjusting a fitness plan as someone's routine changes.