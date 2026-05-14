ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Launches Incognito Chat With Meta AI On WhatsApp To Keep Sensitive Topics Private

Meta says that Incognito Chat with Meta AI offers users a space to think and explore ideas. ( Image Credit: WhatsApp Blog )

Hyderabad: Meta has announced the launch of a new feature, Incognito Chat with Meta AI, on WhatsApp, its popular instant messaging platform. The company claims that the feature offers a new way to have completely private conversations with Meta AI. Built on WhatsApp’s Private Processing technology, Incognito Chat with Meta AI is aimed at people who want to ask about deeply sensitive topics or situations, including private finance, personal, health, or work data.

Meta mentions that, unlike other AI apps with incognito mode, users’ personal information is not used for AI training, as “Incognito Chat with Meta AI is truly private — no one can read your conversation, not even us.”

How does this feature work?

Incognito Chat with Meta AI feature creates a private, temporary conversation that only the user can see. Meta says messages are processed in a secure environment that even the company cannot access due to Private Processing technology.

For context, Private Processing technology uses Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) to handle AI requests, preserving the same level of privacy as end-to-end encryption (E2EE) or on-device processing for cases where those aren’t possible.