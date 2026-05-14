Meta Launches Incognito Chat With Meta AI On WhatsApp To Keep Sensitive Topics Private
The Incognito Chat with Meta AI feature is built on WhatsApp's Private Processing technology that allows user conversations with Meta AI to be private.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 10:15 AM IST
Hyderabad: Meta has announced the launch of a new feature, Incognito Chat with Meta AI, on WhatsApp, its popular instant messaging platform. The company claims that the feature offers a new way to have completely private conversations with Meta AI. Built on WhatsApp’s Private Processing technology, Incognito Chat with Meta AI is aimed at people who want to ask about deeply sensitive topics or situations, including private finance, personal, health, or work data.
Meta mentions that, unlike other AI apps with incognito mode, users’ personal information is not used for AI training, as “Incognito Chat with Meta AI is truly private — no one can read your conversation, not even us.”
today we're launching Incognito Chat with Meta AI, a new way to have completely private conversations with AI. built on top of our Private Processing technology, Incognito Chat lets you talk to Meta AI in a way that is invisible to anyone else.— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 13, 2026
when you start an Incognito Chat…
How does this feature work?
Incognito Chat with Meta AI feature creates a private, temporary conversation that only the user can see. Meta says messages are processed in a secure environment that even the company cannot access due to Private Processing technology.
For context, Private Processing technology uses Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) to handle AI requests, preserving the same level of privacy as end-to-end encryption (E2EE) or on-device processing for cases where those aren’t possible.
Meta notes that users' conversations are not saved, and their messages disappear by default, which the company highlights as offering a space to think and explore ideas without anyone seeing them. The company mentions that Incognito Chat with Meta AI has the potential to be part of how people chat with AI on WhatsApp.
Side Chat feature
Along with the launch of Incognito Chat with Meta AI, the tech giant plans to introduce Side Chat in the coming months. This upcoming feature will help users get contextual private help in any chat without disrupting the main conversation.
Incognito Chat with Meta AI: Availability
The Incognito Chat with Meta AI feature will be rolled out on WhatsApp and the Meta AI app over the coming months. Meta also mentions that the upcoming Side chat feature will be launched in the coming months.
Apart from this, Meta recently introduced a new feature, Business AI for the WhatsApp Business app. It is developed to offer customer support using Meta AI, without the need to install any third-party tools. The Business AI feature allows businesses to automate customer queries 24/7, capture leads, book appointments, and drive sales on the WhatsApp Business app.