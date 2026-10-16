ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Unveils New Open-Weight AI Model To Rival Chinese Competition

FILE - A car passes Facebook's new Meta logo on a sign at the company headquarters on Oct. 28, 2021, in Menlo Park, Calif. ( Image Credit: AP )

San Francisco: Meta on Thursday launched a new open-weight AI model which it claims rivals, and in some cases outperforms, similar products from leading Chinese developers. Muse Spark Open "is the most capable US open-weight model to date," Meta's chief of AI Alexandr Wang wrote on X.

Unlike with so-called closed models -- such as Anthropic's Claude or OpenAI's ChatGPT -- developers can download the parameters, or weights, of an open-weight model and then customise it.

Chinese developers have emerged as dominant players in the open-weight market for AI models over the past couple of years.

Alibaba's Qwen, Moonshot AI's Kimi K3 and Z.ai's GLM models have been considered open-weight frontrunners globally, but Meta claims its new open model now competes on a similar level.

"Built for coding and agentic work," Muse Spark Open "excels at long-horizon tasks, complex software engineering, and multi-step reasoning," Meta said in a blog post, adding that "strong safeguards" have been integrated into the new model.

Muse Spark Open is also "optimised" to run on Apple's advanced M5 Ultra chips, Meta said, signalling an unusual partnership between the two tech giants.

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg wrote on X that the new model "runs great on new Mac Studios thanks to work" with Apple and its new CEO John Ternus.