Instagram Introduces Diwali-Themed Effects On Restyle Feature To Add Festive Glow Into The Platform

The limited period effects include fireworks, diyas, rangolis, lanterns, and marigolds for images and videos.

Meta has introduced six Diwali-themed effects in the Restyle feature. (Image Credit: Meta)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 17, 2025 at 4:40 PM IST

Hyderabad: Meta-owned Instagram has introduced a limited-period Diwali-themed effect to celebrate the festival of lights. Users can now add a festive touch to their photos and videos using special filters available within the Restyle feature. These effects allow users to transform their stories, posts, and reels with elements like firecrackers, diyas, rangoli lights, and others, without switching to another app.

What is the Restyle feature?

The Restyle feature is a creative tool powered by Meta AI that uses user inputs —photos and videos— and applies Diwali-themed effects to add a festive glow. With this, Instagram makes an effort to fuse user stories and posts with the vibrant spirit of the festival.

Diwali-themed effects

Meta has introduced six Diwali-themed effects, which are categorised below:

For images

  • Fireworks
  • Diyas
  • Rangoli

For videos

  • Lanterns
  • Marigold
  • Rangoli

Each effect draws inspiration from the traditional and colourful culture of Diwali, making content seem more vibrant and celebratory.

The Restyle feature is a creative tool powered by Meta AI. (Image Credit: Meta)

How to use the Restyle feature

Step 1: Open Instagram and tap head to the Story section by tapping on “+”

Step 2: Select a photo or video from the phone’s gallery.

Step 3: Tap the Restyle icon (paintbrush) in the top bar.

Step 4: Go to the Effects tab and select Diwali effects like Firework or diyas.

Step 5: Tap Done to post the story.

Edit app also gets Diwali-themed effects

Meta has added Diwali-themed effects to its Edits app, which is a short-form video editing tool that supports green screens, AI animations, and real-time creator statistics for tracking their accounts.

Here are the steps to apply these special effects to videos:

Step 1: Open the Edits app and tap ‘+to create a new project.

Step 2: Select a video from Reels, Camera, or the phone’s gallery.

Step 3: Tap on the video in the timeline.

Step 4: Scroll down and select Restyle.

Step 5: Under the Diwali header, select lanterns, marigolds or Rangoli.

Step 6: Export and post the video once finished.

Availabilty

These festive effects will be available for two weeks, ending on October 29, 2025. They are accessible in India, the US, Canada, Singapore, and Australia.

Ray Ban Meta glasses also get Diwali-themed effects

Meta’s Ray-Ban AI smartglasses will also support these effects. Users can simply say, “Hey Meta, restyle this,” and the device will automatically transform photos with Diwali lights, fireworks, and rangoli. These photos can be viewed in the Meta app.

