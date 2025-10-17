ETV Bharat / technology

Instagram Introduces Diwali-Themed Effects On Restyle Feature To Add Festive Glow Into The Platform

Meta has introduced six Diwali-themed effects in the Restyle feature. ( Image Credit: Meta )

Hyderabad: Meta-owned Instagram has introduced a limited-period Diwali-themed effect to celebrate the festival of lights. Users can now add a festive touch to their photos and videos using special filters available within the Restyle feature. These effects allow users to transform their stories, posts, and reels with elements like firecrackers, diyas, rangoli lights, and others, without switching to another app.

What is the Restyle feature?

The Restyle feature is a creative tool powered by Meta AI that uses user inputs —photos and videos— and applies Diwali-themed effects to add a festive glow. With this, Instagram makes an effort to fuse user stories and posts with the vibrant spirit of the festival.

Diwali-themed effects

Meta has introduced six Diwali-themed effects, which are categorised below:

For images

Fireworks

Diyas

Rangoli

For videos

Lanterns

Marigold

Rangoli

Each effect draws inspiration from the traditional and colourful culture of Diwali, making content seem more vibrant and celebratory.

The Restyle feature is a creative tool powered by Meta AI. (Image Credit: Meta)

How to use the Restyle feature

Step 1: Open Instagram and tap head to the Story section by tapping on “+”

Step 2: Select a photo or video from the phone’s gallery.