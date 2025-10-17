Instagram Introduces Diwali-Themed Effects On Restyle Feature To Add Festive Glow Into The Platform
The limited period effects include fireworks, diyas, rangolis, lanterns, and marigolds for images and videos.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 4:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta-owned Instagram has introduced a limited-period Diwali-themed effect to celebrate the festival of lights. Users can now add a festive touch to their photos and videos using special filters available within the Restyle feature. These effects allow users to transform their stories, posts, and reels with elements like firecrackers, diyas, rangoli lights, and others, without switching to another app.
What is the Restyle feature?
The Restyle feature is a creative tool powered by Meta AI that uses user inputs —photos and videos— and applies Diwali-themed effects to add a festive glow. With this, Instagram makes an effort to fuse user stories and posts with the vibrant spirit of the festival.
Diwali-themed effects
Meta has introduced six Diwali-themed effects, which are categorised below:
For images
- Fireworks
- Diyas
- Rangoli
For videos
- Lanterns
- Marigold
- Rangoli
Each effect draws inspiration from the traditional and colourful culture of Diwali, making content seem more vibrant and celebratory.
How to use the Restyle feature
Step 1: Open Instagram and tap head to the Story section by tapping on “+”
Step 2: Select a photo or video from the phone’s gallery.
Step 3: Tap the Restyle icon (paintbrush) in the top bar.
Step 4: Go to the Effects tab and select Diwali effects like Firework or diyas.
Step 5: Tap Done to post the story.
Edit app also gets Diwali-themed effects
Meta has added Diwali-themed effects to its Edits app, which is a short-form video editing tool that supports green screens, AI animations, and real-time creator statistics for tracking their accounts.
Here are the steps to apply these special effects to videos:
Step 1: Open the Edits app and tap ‘+’ to create a new project.
Step 2: Select a video from Reels, Camera, or the phone’s gallery.
Step 3: Tap on the video in the timeline.
Step 4: Scroll down and select Restyle.
Step 5: Under the Diwali header, select lanterns, marigolds or Rangoli.
Step 6: Export and post the video once finished.
Availabilty
These festive effects will be available for two weeks, ending on October 29, 2025. They are accessible in India, the US, Canada, Singapore, and Australia.
Ray Ban Meta glasses also get Diwali-themed effects
Meta’s Ray-Ban AI smartglasses will also support these effects. Users can simply say, “Hey Meta, restyle this,” and the device will automatically transform photos with Diwali lights, fireworks, and rangoli. These photos can be viewed in the Meta app.