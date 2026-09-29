Meta Launches Enterprise Platform, Appoints Former MongoDB CEO CJ Desai To Lead Unit
Meta Enterprise Platform helps businesses use AI to grow, appointing former MongoDB chief CJ Desai to lead the effort as Chief Enterprise Platform Officer.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta has announced the launch of a new business division called Meta Enterprise Platform, aimed at helping companies use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to grow and change the way they operate.
The announcement was made by Meta founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg, who said the company believes advanced AI, often referred to as Superintelligence, will create major new opportunities for people and businesses alike.
In a blog post, Zuckerberg said Meta already serves billions of people and helps hundreds of millions of businesses reach customers. The new platform marks what he called the next major pillar of the company's business, designed to help businesses use AI to grow in new ways.
Today we are starting Meta Enterprise Platform to help businesses use AI to grow and transform in new ways, and Chirantan "CJ" Desai will join Meta as Chief Enterprise Platform Officer. https://t.co/8VjGBu2WFK— Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) September 28, 2026
He said Meta Enterprise Platform will draw on strengths few other companies have, including advanced AI models, leading AI agents, large-scale infrastructure, and years of experience working closely with businesses.
In the early stages, Meta plans to bring its full range of technology to businesses and developers. This includes tools such as the Muse agent, Meta Business Agent, Muse API and Muse Code, all designed to support business growth.
CJ Desai as the new Chief Enterprise Platform Officer
Meta has appointed Chirantan CJ Desai as Chief Enterprise Platform Officer to lead the new division. He will report directly to Zuckerberg.
To lead this effort, I'm excited that Chirantan " cj" desai will join meta as chief enterprise platform officer, reporting directly to me. cj is an experienced enterprise leader with a track record of building full-stack software and delivering results in ai, infrastructure,…<="" p>— mark zuckerberg (@finkd) September 28, 2026
Zuckerberg described Desai as an experienced enterprise leader with a strong track record in building full-stack software and delivering results across AI, infrastructure, business applications, and security.
Desai joins Meta from MongoDB, where he served as CEO and president. Before that, he led product and engineering at Cloudflare and spent nearly eight years at ServiceNow, including a period as president and CEO.
Zuckerberg said he was excited to begin this new chapter for Meta and was looking forward to working closely with Desai.
In the same blog post, Desai, in his own statement, said AI would fundamentally change how organisations of all sizes innovate, grow, serve customers and run their operations over the coming years.
He said Meta has a unique role to play, as it combines advanced AI models and agents with a proven history of helping millions of advertisers and hundreds of millions of businesses scale their operations.
Desai said Meta Enterprise Platform will focus on turning the company's AI technology into products and services that businesses can use for themselves. He added that, as with Meta's Muse system, security and privacy have been built into the company's enterprise products from the very beginning.
He said his goal is to make Meta the place enterprises turn to when they want to scale their businesses, adding that he was grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to working with customers on this journey.