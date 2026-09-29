ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Launches Enterprise Platform, Appoints Former MongoDB CEO CJ Desai To Lead Unit

Representational Image ( Image Credit: IANS )

Hyderabad: Meta has announced the launch of a new business division called Meta Enterprise Platform, aimed at helping companies use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to grow and change the way they operate.

The announcement was made by Meta founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg, who said the company believes advanced AI, often referred to as Superintelligence, will create major new opportunities for people and businesses alike. In a blog post, Zuckerberg said Meta already serves billions of people and helps hundreds of millions of businesses reach customers. The new platform marks what he called the next major pillar of the company's business, designed to help businesses use AI to grow in new ways. He said Meta Enterprise Platform will draw on strengths few other companies have, including advanced AI models, leading AI agents, large-scale infrastructure, and years of experience working closely with businesses. In the early stages, Meta plans to bring its full range of technology to businesses and developers. This includes tools such as the Muse agent, Meta Business Agent, Muse API and Muse Code, all designed to support business growth. CJ Desai as the new Chief Enterprise Platform Officer