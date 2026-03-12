ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Deploys AI Tools To Combat Online Scams Across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook

Hyderabad: Meta has announced new tools on Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp to help protect against scams. It is using artificial intelligence (AI) to combat impersonation, deceptive links, suspicious friend requests, and more. In a new blog post, Meta said that they have built an advanced AI system that can analyse multiple signals, including text, images, and the surrounding context, to spot a range of sophisticated scam patterns.

Detecting Impersonation - People, Brands, Domains: Meta says that AI offers a new and improved way to detect scams that impersonate celebrities, public figures, or brands to deceive people. The company says that AI can process far more contextual information about public figures, enhancing its ability to catch deceptive impersonations. It is also using the technology to detect and enforce against content that redirects people to webpages designed to mimic legitimate URLs.

Facebook alerts for suspicious friend requests: Meta says that it is testing new warnings on Facebook to help users identify suspicious accounts. It explains that when someone sends or receives a request from an account showing signs of suspicious activity—such as having few mutual friends or indicating a different country location in its profile—an alert will appear to help the user decide whether to block or reject the request.