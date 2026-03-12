Meta Deploys AI Tools To Combat Online Scams Across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook
Meta has introduced AI-driven tools across Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp to detect scams, impersonation, deceptive links, and suspicious accounts.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta has announced new tools on Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp to help protect against scams. It is using artificial intelligence (AI) to combat impersonation, deceptive links, suspicious friend requests, and more. In a new blog post, Meta said that they have built an advanced AI system that can analyse multiple signals, including text, images, and the surrounding context, to spot a range of sophisticated scam patterns.
Detecting Impersonation - People, Brands, Domains: Meta says that AI offers a new and improved way to detect scams that impersonate celebrities, public figures, or brands to deceive people. The company says that AI can process far more contextual information about public figures, enhancing its ability to catch deceptive impersonations. It is also using the technology to detect and enforce against content that redirects people to webpages designed to mimic legitimate URLs.
Facebook alerts for suspicious friend requests: Meta says that it is testing new warnings on Facebook to help users identify suspicious accounts. It explains that when someone sends or receives a request from an account showing signs of suspicious activity—such as having few mutual friends or indicating a different country location in its profile—an alert will appear to help the user decide whether to block or reject the request.
WhatsApp device linking warning: Meta says that scammers may sometimes attempt to trick users into linking their WhatsApp accounts to fraudulent devices. For instance, they might pose as a talent competition, asking people to vote by entering their phone number and a linking code, or persuade them to scan a QR code under false pretences, which would connect the scammer’s device to the account. To counter these tactics, WhatsApp now issues alerts when behavioural signals suggest a suspicious linking request. These alerts show the source of the request and warn that it could be a scam, giving users the chance to pause and reconsider.
Expanding advanced scam detection on Messenger: Meta is expanding its advanced scam detection tool on Messenger to more countries this month. As part of this feature, when a chat with a new contact shows patterns of common scams like suspicious job offers, users receive an alert and are asked if they would like to share recent chat messages for an AI scam review. If a potential scam is identified, Messenger provides information on common scams and suggests actions like blocking or reporting the account.
Meta is also requiring advertiser verifications to save people from scam ads, in an attempt to drive 90 per cent of its ad revenue by the end of 2026 from verified advertisers, with the remaining 10 per cent coming from low-risk local businesses. Meta says that it removed over 159 million scam ads, 92 per cent of which it claims were never reported. It also removed 10.9 million accounts on Facebook and Instagram, associated with criminal scam centres. Highlighting its commitment towards detecting and disrupting sophisticated scam operations, Meta says that it is continuing to work with industry peers and law enforcement around the world.