ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Brings AI Creator Assistant To Facebook And 5 New Languages To Reels Dubbing

Hyderabad: Meta has unveiled a new AI-powered feature, Creator Assistant, for its popular social media platform Facebook. The tool is designed to help creators better understand their audiences, improve content performance, and overcome creative blocks.

The new feature is integrated directly into the creator dashboard, which analyses engagement trends and audience behaviour to provide tailored insights. Creators can ask conversational questions such as why a particular reel performed better or how their audience has shifted over time. The tool then delivers clear, actionable responses, helping creators refine strategies without the need to sift through multiple charts and dashboards.

Creator Assistant: Availability

The rollout of the Creator Assistant feature will start in the United States (US), Canada, and India, with plans to expand globally and introduce new capabilities in the coming months.