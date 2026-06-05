Meta Brings AI Creator Assistant To Facebook And 5 New Languages To Reels Dubbing
Meta introduced Creator Assistant on Facebook, an AI tool giving creators tailored insights and inspiration, and new languages in Reels translations to reach global audiences.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta has unveiled a new AI-powered feature, Creator Assistant, for its popular social media platform Facebook. The tool is designed to help creators better understand their audiences, improve content performance, and overcome creative blocks.
The new feature is integrated directly into the creator dashboard, which analyses engagement trends and audience behaviour to provide tailored insights. Creators can ask conversational questions such as why a particular reel performed better or how their audience has shifted over time. The tool then delivers clear, actionable responses, helping creators refine strategies without the need to sift through multiple charts and dashboards.
The new creator assistant on @facebook serves as a creative partner for creators, providing personalized content recommendations to help them grow. https://t.co/BqigsWyWwz— Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) June 4, 2026
Creator Assistant: Availability
The rollout of the Creator Assistant feature will start in the United States (US), Canada, and India, with plans to expand globally and introduce new capabilities in the coming months.
How does Creator Assistant help
Traditionally, creators have relied on numbers to gauge success, but understanding why content connects has remained difficult to understand. Creator Assistant aims to bridge this gap by connecting dots across formats, timing, and audience consumption. It acts as a creative partner, offering personalised recommendations that align with each creator’s goals — whether audience growth, deeper engagement, or monetisation.
When creative blocks strike, the tool acts as a brainstorming tool. Based on trending audio, cultural moments, and popular content styles, Creator Assistant suggests fresh ideas and timely inspiration. Over time, it adapts to each creator’s ambitions, tailoring recommendations to their evolving needs.
New languages in AI-powered Reels Translations
Alongside Creator Assistant, Facebook is expanding its AI-powered translations for Reels. Since its launch last year, creators across nine languages have tapped into translations, enabling over half a billion users to watch AI-translated videos weekly. The technology preserves tone and voice, with optional lip-syncing, making it feel as though creators are speaking another language.
AI-powered Reels Translations will soon include languages such as Arabic, Bahasa Indonesian, French, Thai, and Vietnamese, further widening global reach.