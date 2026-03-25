Meta And Arm Partner To Build Next-Generation AI Data Centre CPUs
Meta has announced a multi-generation partnership with Arm to co-develop a new class of CPUs purpose-built for large-scale AI workloads and data centre deployments.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta has announced a partnership with Arm to develop a new class of data centre Central Processing Units (CPUs), Arm AGI CPUs, that are designed to support the growing demands of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The Menlo Park-based tech giant's collaboration will span multiple chip generations and marks a significant expansion of its custom silicon portfolio. With the help of Arm AGI CPUs, Meta aims to push deeper into purpose-built hardware to power the tech giant’s AI ambitions and provide “personal superintelligence for everyone”. It is worth noting that the company has partnered with NVIDIA and AMD to enhance its Llama AI models and AI features across its social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, Threads, and Facebook.
How will the Arm AGI CPU work?
The Arm AGI CPU will be the first product in the Meta-Arm partnership. It will be Arm's first data centre processor designed specifically to process large-scale AI workloads and data centre deployments. Meta will serve as lead partner and co-developer for the chip, which has been engineered to deliver faster performance per rack, far more efficiently than conventional CPUs.
The Arm AGI CPU will work alongside Meta's existing custom Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA) silicon, which is intended to optimise AI infrastructure across Meta's apps. Meta mentions that the Arm AGI CPU will not remain exclusive to the company, but rather will be made available to the wider AI ecosystem through Arm.
The tech giant has also confirmed that it will release its board and rack designs for the chipset under the Open Compute Project later in 2026. This showcases Meta’s commitment to open hardware development.
Santosh Janardhan, Head of Infrastructure at Meta, said, "Delivering AI experiences at global scale demands a robust and adaptable portfolio of custom silicon solutions, purpose-built to accelerate AI workloads. We worked alongside Arm to develop the Arm AGI CPU to deploy an efficient compute platform that significantly improves our data centre performance density and supports a multi-generation roadmap for our evolving AI systems.”
How will Arm AGI CPUs help Meta?
Meta says its data centres are increasingly outgrowing the capabilities of traditional CPUs as the company scales AI training and inference workloads. The new chips are designed to deliver massive compute power within a limited physical space, supporting AI-optimised data centres and large gigawatt-scale AI deployments that the company describes as central to its AI innovations.
Rene Haas, Arm CEO, said, “AI is reshaping how data centre infrastructure is built and deployed at scale. Our collaboration with Meta to co-develop the Arm AGI CPU reflects the next phase of the Arm compute platform — expanding into delivering production silicon CPUs optimised for large-scale agentic AI deployments. Together, we are combining Arm’s foundation of high-performance, power-efficient computing with Meta’s infrastructure expertise to support the next generation of AI systems.”
Meta says that the Arm AGI CPUs will join its growing hardware portfolio, designed to help the company create a strong and adaptable hardware stack.