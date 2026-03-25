ETV Bharat / technology

Meta And Arm Partner To Build Next-Generation AI Data Centre CPUs

Hyderabad: Meta has announced a partnership with Arm to develop a new class of data centre Central Processing Units (CPUs), Arm AGI CPUs, that are designed to support the growing demands of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The Menlo Park-based tech giant's collaboration will span multiple chip generations and marks a significant expansion of its custom silicon portfolio. With the help of Arm AGI CPUs, Meta aims to push deeper into purpose-built hardware to power the tech giant’s AI ambitions and provide “personal superintelligence for everyone”. It is worth noting that the company has partnered with NVIDIA and AMD to enhance its Llama AI models and AI features across its social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, Threads, and Facebook.

How will the Arm AGI CPU work?

The Arm AGI CPU will be the first product in the Meta-Arm partnership. It will be Arm's first data centre processor designed specifically to process large-scale AI workloads and data centre deployments. Meta will serve as lead partner and co-developer for the chip, which has been engineered to deliver faster performance per rack, far more efficiently than conventional CPUs.

Arm AGI CPU (Image Credit: Meta Newsroom)

The Arm AGI CPU will work alongside Meta's existing custom Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA) silicon, which is intended to optimise AI infrastructure across Meta's apps. Meta mentions that the Arm AGI CPU will not remain exclusive to the company, but rather will be made available to the wider AI ecosystem through Arm.