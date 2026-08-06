After OpenAI And Anthropic, Meta Says Its AI Model Also Hacked External System During Cybersecurity Test
Meta said a testing misconfiguration allowed its AI model to access the internet during evaluation, enabling it to exploit a vulnerability in an external service.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST
Hyderabad: Technology giant Meta reported that one of its artificial intelligence models accessed the internet during cybersecurity testing and hacked into an external service's systems. This comes after Meta's rival in the artificial intelligence space, OpenAI and Anthropic, reported similar instances of AI steering outside their test environment and hacking into databases or external systems to complete assigned tasks.
Meta said that its recently released model Muse Spark 1.1 broke into the systems of an undisclosed third-party service.
According to the company, an error in the testing environment it had set up with cybersecurity vendor Irregular allowed the AI model to connect to the internet.
"A misconfiguration by Irregular, an independent testing company that Meta uses, inadvertently allowed one of our models access to the internet during evaluation," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.
The spokesperson further stated that the model subsequently exploited a security vulnerability in a third-party service, in a manner similar to previously reported incidents involving other companies. The company is investigating the incident and plans to release a full retrospective once it has established all the facts.
AI agents are becoming more capable of finding and exploiting vulnerabilities in computer systems. The development has raised concerns among security researchers and governments, prompting calls for stricter safety evaluations and more secure testing environments.
Last month, Hugging Face suffered a cyberattack driven entirely by an autonomous AI agent. It was revealed later that OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol and an unreleased model were behind the attack after they escaped their testing environment, accessed the internet, and breached Hugging Face, which potentially hosted models, datasets, and solutions for the task provided to the AI.
Within days of this incident, Anthropic also disclosed that its Claude models gained unauthorised access to the production infrastructure of three organisations during internal cybersecurity evaluations, which was caused by a misconfigured testing environment inadvertently allowing internet connectivity. The company said that it identified the incidents after reviewing more than 141,000 cybersecurity evaluation runs following OpenAI's disclosure.