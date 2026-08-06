ETV Bharat / technology

After OpenAI And Anthropic, Meta Says Its AI Model Also Hacked External System During Cybersecurity Test

Meta says that its recently released Muse Spark 1.1 broke into a third-party system during test ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Technology giant Meta reported that one of its artificial intelligence models accessed the internet during cybersecurity testing and hacked into an external service's systems. This comes after Meta's rival in the artificial intelligence space, OpenAI and Anthropic, reported similar instances of AI steering outside their test environment and hacking into databases or external systems to complete assigned tasks. Meta said that its recently released model Muse Spark 1.1 broke into the systems of an undisclosed third-party service. According to the company, an error in the testing environment it had set up with cybersecurity vendor Irregular allowed the AI model to connect to the internet. "A misconfiguration by Irregular, an independent testing company that Meta uses, inadvertently allowed one of our models access to the internet during evaluation," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.