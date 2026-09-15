ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Agrees To Report Child Safety-Related Matters To Law Enforcement Agencies

New Delhi: Meta has agreed to report child sexual abuse and other child safety-related cases to the appropriate law enforcement agencies following the government's engagement with social media platforms to curb harmful content, PTI reported on Tuesday, citing IT Ministry sources.

Government sources said that child safety is a fundamental principle for any social media platform operating in India. This principle is non-negotiable, and authorities have warned that action will be taken against platforms that fail to take proactive steps to identify and remove harmful content.

The sources said Meta's decision to report child safety-related matters to law enforcement agencies marks an initial step towards strengthening safeguards for children on digital platforms.

"It is a first step towards making the platforms safe for children and much more needs to be done," sources said. The government remains engaged with other platforms to proactively identify and remove such content.

The development comes as the government continues to focus on improving accountability of digital platforms and ensuring that online intermediaries take adequate measures to prevent the spread of harmful content, especially content affecting children.