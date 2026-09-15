Meta Agrees To Report Child Safety-Related Matters To Law Enforcement Agencies
Government sources said that child safety is a fundamental principle for any social media platform operating in India and it is non-negotiable.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 8:57 AM IST
New Delhi: Meta has agreed to report child sexual abuse and other child safety-related cases to the appropriate law enforcement agencies following the government's engagement with social media platforms to curb harmful content, PTI reported on Tuesday, citing IT Ministry sources.
Government sources said that child safety is a fundamental principle for any social media platform operating in India. This principle is non-negotiable, and authorities have warned that action will be taken against platforms that fail to take proactive steps to identify and remove harmful content.
The sources said Meta's decision to report child safety-related matters to law enforcement agencies marks an initial step towards strengthening safeguards for children on digital platforms.
"It is a first step towards making the platforms safe for children and much more needs to be done," sources said. The government remains engaged with other platforms to proactively identify and remove such content.
The development comes as the government continues to focus on improving accountability of digital platforms and ensuring that online intermediaries take adequate measures to prevent the spread of harmful content, especially content affecting children.
Meanwhile, Representatives of Meta India arrived at the office of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on September 9 after the child rights body summoned the company's Managing Director and Head of Meta India in connection with an inquiry into alleged advertisements related to Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM).
The NCPCR had taken suo motu cognisance of a media report published by BBC Eye regarding alleged advertisements on Meta-owned platforms and issued a notice to Meta Platforms, Inc. on July 3, 2026, seeking an explanation over the allegations. Meta submitted its response to the Commission a week after the notice was issued.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had earlier directed the Delhi Police to conduct a comprehensive probe into allegations that paid advertisements on Meta-owned Instagram promoted Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in India.
The NHRC also directed the police to examine whether the technology company and other concerned entities complied with mandatory reporting obligations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Also Read: