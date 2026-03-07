Meta Again in Privacy Scandal: Contractors In Kenya Review Intimate Footage From Meta AI Glasses
Meta's AI-powered smart glasses may have exposed intimate footage — including bathroom visits and sexual content — to human contractors reviewing data in Nairobi, Kenya.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta's AI-powered smart glasses have been caught up in a serious privacy controversy. The company is currently facing a class action lawsuit in the United States regarding its AI smart glasses, following an investigative report by Swedish publications, Svenska Dagbladet (SvD) and Göteborgs-Posten, which raised privacy violation concerns.
As per the report, human contractors in Kenya were reviewing sensitive footage captured by the AI smart glasses, showing bathroom visits, intimate moments, and other private information.
Both publications together interviewed AI data annotators in Kenya’s Nairobi-based outsourcing company called Sama. These workers have the responsibility to label images, audio, and text to help train Meta's AI systems. The AI annotators described that they were reviewing footage taken directly from users' glasses. "We see everything — from living rooms to naked bodies," one worker told the publications.
Although Meta claims to blur faces in images, the workers said that some individuals’ faces remain unblurred, as automatic face-blurring in the footage does not always work as expected. The workers also reported that while reviewing footage, they can see sensitive information like bank card details and scandalous things like users watching pornography.
How do these workers get access to sensitive data?
The Meta AI glasses can take pictures and record videos with sound in two ways. A user can either press a physical button on the glasses or use the voice command "Hey Meta" and ask questions to the AI. They do not record continuously but are activated only through a button press or voice command. This means that sensitive data like bathroom visits, intimate moments, bank details, and others are shared with AI annotators only when the hot words are said. It is also stated that these workers do transcriptions as well, so that Meta AI provides the correct answers to users' queries.
The report mentions that these AI smart glasses require processed data from the tech giant’s infrastructure to answer user queries. This is because the glasses are unable to interact with Meta AI locally through a user’s phone.
The Swedish publications went through Meta’s Terms of Use for AI services. They say that at first glance, users seem to have significant control over their data. However, when the publications read further, the Terms of Use mention that in certain cases, the company can review users’ interactions with Meta AI. It would include the content of their conversation with the AI. The company mentions that the review can be automated or done manually by a human.
The report from the Swedish publications also states that Meta AI may store and use information shared with it. Meta has not specified how much data may be analysed, how long it could be stored, or who accesses it. This implies that the line between what can be shared voluntarily and what can be automatically collected is blurry at best.
What does Meta's spokesperson say?
Regarding the privacy concerns with AI Glasses, a Meta spokesperson told the media, "When people share content with Meta AI, we sometimes use contractors to review this data for the purpose of improving people’s experience, as many other companies do. We take steps to filter this data to protect people’s privacy and to help prevent the identification of information from being reviewed."