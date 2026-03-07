ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Again in Privacy Scandal: Contractors In Kenya Review Intimate Footage From Meta AI Glasses

Human contractors in Kenya were reportedly reviewing sensitive footage captured by the AI smart glasses ( Image Credit: Meta )

Hyderabad: Meta's AI-powered smart glasses have been caught up in a serious privacy controversy. The company is currently facing a class action lawsuit in the United States regarding its AI smart glasses, following an investigative report by Swedish publications, Svenska Dagbladet (SvD) and Göteborgs-Posten, which raised privacy violation concerns. As per the report, human contractors in Kenya were reviewing sensitive footage captured by the AI smart glasses, showing bathroom visits, intimate moments, and other private information. Both publications together interviewed AI data annotators in Kenya’s Nairobi-based outsourcing company called Sama. These workers have the responsibility to label images, audio, and text to help train Meta's AI systems. The AI annotators described that they were reviewing footage taken directly from users' glasses. "We see everything — from living rooms to naked bodies," one worker told the publications. Would You Trust Meta’s AI Glasses with Your Privacy? (Getty Images) Although Meta claims to blur faces in images, the workers said that some individuals’ faces remain unblurred, as automatic face-blurring in the footage does not always work as expected. The workers also reported that while reviewing footage, they can see sensitive information like bank card details and scandalous things like users watching pornography. How do these workers get access to sensitive data?