ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Adds AI Mode Search, AI Photo Editing, And Smart Creative Tools On Facebook

Hyderabad: Meta is bringing a set of Artificial Intelligence (AI) features to Facebook, giving users smarter search, better creative tools, and more personal editing options across the platform. AI Mode is a new way to search that uses Meta AI to give answers based on content shared publicly across Meta’s apps — including Groups and Reels — instead of showing a normal list of links.

The feature is built to show real views and user experiences, pulling from opinions, suggestions, and chats people share naturally on the platform.

Meta says AI Mode runs on Muse Spark, its main AI engine, and works directly in the Facebook Feed and search tab so users can get helpful answers without leaving what they are doing.

Camera Roll Suggestions add New Templates and Transitions