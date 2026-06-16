Meta Adds AI Mode Search, AI Photo Editing, And Smart Creative Tools On Facebook
Meta introduces AI Mode search powered by Meta AI, new collage and video editing tools, and AI-driven photo presets for clothing and accessories on Facebook.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta is bringing a set of Artificial Intelligence (AI) features to Facebook, giving users smarter search, better creative tools, and more personal editing options across the platform. AI Mode is a new way to search that uses Meta AI to give answers based on content shared publicly across Meta’s apps — including Groups and Reels — instead of showing a normal list of links.
The feature is built to show real views and user experiences, pulling from opinions, suggestions, and chats people share naturally on the platform.
Meta says AI Mode runs on Muse Spark, its main AI engine, and works directly in the Facebook Feed and search tab so users can get helpful answers without leaving what they are doing.
New features on @facebook help you find answers to your questions, create fun photos and videos, and make things happen with the help of AI.https://t.co/jdDiBfdvS1— Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) June 15, 2026
Camera Roll Suggestions add New Templates and Transitions
Meta is also updating Facebook's camera roll sharing suggestions with new collage cutout templates. It now features automatically made friend hangout highlights from the past month. In terms of transition effects, the platform can create smooth, stylish video montages that are ready to share.
Meta makes it clear that camera roll sharing suggestions are still optional and can be turned off at any time. The update aims to help users find special moments that might get lost, making it easy to create polished content to share.
AI Photo Presets let users change their look
Meta now offers new AI photo presets on Facebook that allow users to change their clothes, hair, and accessories within the app. Sports fans can use the feature to put on their favourite team jersey online to support their club or team.
To achieve this, users can find the tools through the AI Edit icon in Stories by choosing Wear It, or by tapping their profile picture and selecting Restyle profile picture with AI, then choosing Wardrobe.