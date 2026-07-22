ETV Bharat / technology

Mercedes-Maybach GLS Facelift Unveiled With More Powerful V8 Engine

Hyderabad: Mercedes-Benz has introduced the facelift of its premium Maybach GLS, just a few months after launching the updated standard and AMG versions of the GLS SUV. The Maybach variant brings several design, cabin and engine upgrades over the regular model.

Mercedes Maybach GLS facelift: Exterior updates

The new Maybach GLS gets an EQ-inspired front end, with redesigned headlamps featuring 'three-pointed star' lighting elements. It also gains a revised Maybach grille with an illuminated surround and a new front bumper, with air vents still carrying the Maybach logo in a mesh finish. At the rear, the SUV features new tail lamps with matching 'three-pointed star' detailing, along with a redesigned tailgate and bumper. As with the outgoing model, the car retains heavy chrome detailing throughout.

Mercedes Maybach GLS facelift: Interior and cabin upgrades

The cabin changes are limited mainly to new upholstery colours, with most improvements focused on the overall cabin experience. Mercedes-Benz says the updated Maybach GLS uses improved sound deadening technology for a quieter ride.