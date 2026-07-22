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Mercedes-Maybach GLS Facelift Unveiled With More Powerful V8 Engine

Mercedes-Benz has launched the facelifted Maybach GLS with a more powerful V8 engine, updated styling, and several new interior and technology upgrades.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS Facelift Unveiled With More Powerful V8 Engine
Mercedes-Maybach GLS facelift unveiled (Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 22, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Mercedes-Benz has introduced the facelift of its premium Maybach GLS, just a few months after launching the updated standard and AMG versions of the GLS SUV. The Maybach variant brings several design, cabin and engine upgrades over the regular model.

Mercedes Maybach GLS facelift: Exterior updates

The new Maybach GLS gets an EQ-inspired front end, with redesigned headlamps featuring 'three-pointed star' lighting elements. It also gains a revised Maybach grille with an illuminated surround and a new front bumper, with air vents still carrying the Maybach logo in a mesh finish. At the rear, the SUV features new tail lamps with matching 'three-pointed star' detailing, along with a redesigned tailgate and bumper. As with the outgoing model, the car retains heavy chrome detailing throughout.

Mercedes Maybach GLS facelift: Interior and cabin upgrades

The cabin changes are limited mainly to new upholstery colours, with most improvements focused on the overall cabin experience. Mercedes-Benz says the updated Maybach GLS uses improved sound deadening technology for a quieter ride.

The MBUX Superscreen remains standard but now runs on the latest MB.OS software, which includes an AI-powered voice assistant. The cabin also gets an upgraded Burmester 3D surround sound system as standard, with additional rear speakers and a new 710-watt amplifier.

Other upgrades include a massage function for the front seats and the option of individual rear seats. Buyers can also opt for a new 'High-End Rear Seat Entertainment Package', which adds full HD 11.6-inch rear seat screens along with cameras for video calling.

Mercedes Maybach GLS facelift: Safety and convenience features

The updated GLS gets an upgraded Level 2+ driver assistance suite, supported by 10 external cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors. For easier entry and exit, the Maybach GLS also features a new electrically operated, illuminated sidestep that extends automatically whenever a door is opened.

Mercedes Maybach GLS facelift: Engine and performance

Under the bonnet, the new Maybach GLS is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre M177 EVO V8 engine, featuring a flat-plane crankshaft. It produces 595 bhp and 850 Nm of torque, an increase over the outgoing engine's 550 bhp and 770 Nm.

The engine is paired with 4Matic all-wheel drive and a 9-speed automatic gearbox, sending power to all four wheels. Mercedes-Benz says the steering has also been retuned for improved handling.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG Unveils First-Ever Electric CLA 45 4MATIC+ With Tri-Motor Powertrain

TAGGED:

MAYBACH GLS FACELIFT FEATURES
MAYBACH GLS FACELIFT INTERIOR
MAYBACH GLS FACELIFT DESIGN
MERCEDES BENZ
MERCEDES MAYBACH GLS FACELIFT

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