Mercedes-Benz Set To Hike Prices Up To 2% Across All Models In India
This price hike will be effective from January 1, 2026.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mercedes-Benz has announced a price hike of up to 2 per cent across all models in India. This includes both its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) portfolios. The automaker stated that the price hike will be effective from January 1, 2026.
Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO OF Mercedes-Benz India, highlighted that the Euro-Rupee exchange rate has stayed above Rs 100 for longer than expected this year.
"This prolonged instability impacts every aspect of our operations,” said Iyer. “From imported components to completely built units (CBUs) for local production, everything is impacted. Moreover, rising input costs and increasing logistics expenses, coupled with inflationary costs, have significantly increased our overall operational costs."
While the price hike will vary depending on the model, the biggest impact will be on the CBUs and imported parts, as they will become more expensive. Locally assembled cars that rely on imported components will also see an increase in price. Mercedes-Benz assembles cars at its Pune plant in Maharashtra, and higher import costs directly increase production and procurement expenses.
Although Mercedes-Benz has a full-fledged manufacturing facility in Chakan, Maharashtra, many critical or specialised components — especially for newer models or high-end variants — are still imported.
The Chakan plant locally assembles models such as the Mercedes-Benz A Class Limousine, GLA, C-Class, GLC, E-Class LWB, GLE, S-Class, GLS, Maybach S 580, EQS 580 sedan, and EQS SUV 450. Other EVs, Maybach models, and AMG performance cars are completely imported.
Commenting further on the price hike, Iyer praised the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for consistently reducing the repo rate; which allows Mercedes-Benz Financial Services (MBFS) to pass on benefits to customers. The company claims that MBFS contributes to approximately 50 per cent of its sales in India, and that 80 per cent of Mercedes-Benz customers use its financing services.