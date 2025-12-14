ETV Bharat / technology

Mercedes-Benz Set To Hike Prices Up To 2% Across All Models In India

Hyderabad: Mercedes-Benz has announced a price hike of up to 2 per cent across all models in India. This includes both its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) portfolios. The automaker stated that the price hike will be effective from January 1, 2026. Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO OF Mercedes-Benz India, highlighted that the Euro-Rupee exchange rate has stayed above Rs 100 for longer than expected this year. "This prolonged instability impacts every aspect of our operations,” said Iyer. “From imported components to completely built units (CBUs) for local production, everything is impacted. Moreover, rising input costs and increasing logistics expenses, coupled with inflationary costs, have significantly increased our overall operational costs." Mercedes-Benz GLA (Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz)