ETV Bharat / technology

Mercedes-Benz Plans To Launch Many More Models In India In Coming Years: CEO

Representational Image ( Image Credit: Mercedes Benz USA )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz sees India as a key growth market and technology hub, German auto major's CEO Ola Kallenius said on Thursday, asserting that the company plans to launch many more models in the country in the coming years. Addressing the Annual Convention 2026 of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) here virtually, he said, "Mercedes is a well-established brand in India. We have grown. We're going to launch many more models in the next few years to come".