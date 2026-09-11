ETV Bharat / technology

Mercedes Benz GLC Electric Set To Launch In India By End Of 2026, Bookings Open In October

Hyderabad: German automaker Mercedes Benz will begin taking bookings for its new GLC Electric in India from the first week of October. The company has confirmed that this fully electric SUV will launch in the country by late 2026. The car will be assembled locally in India and will be offered in the standard wheelbase GLC 400 4Matic version.

Powertrain and range

The GLC Electric was first introduced globally in September 2025 and will be sold in India as the GLC 400 4Matic. This version produces 483 bhp of power and 800Nm of torque, giving it strong performance for an electric SUV.

The car can go from 0 to 100kmph in just 4.3 seconds with a top speed of 210 kmph. Power comes from a 94kWh battery pack , which Mercedes Benz says offers a range of 715km on the WLTP testing cycle, making it suitable for long drives on a single charge.