Mercedes Benz GLC Electric Set To Launch In India By End Of 2026, Bookings Open In October
Mercedes Benz will open bookings for its new GLC Electric SUV in India from October, with the locally assembled model launching later this year.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: German automaker Mercedes Benz will begin taking bookings for its new GLC Electric in India from the first week of October. The company has confirmed that this fully electric SUV will launch in the country by late 2026. The car will be assembled locally in India and will be offered in the standard wheelbase GLC 400 4Matic version.
Powertrain and range
The GLC Electric was first introduced globally in September 2025 and will be sold in India as the GLC 400 4Matic. This version produces 483 bhp of power and 800Nm of torque, giving it strong performance for an electric SUV.
The car can go from 0 to 100kmph in just 4.3 seconds with a top speed of 210 kmph. Power comes from a 94kWh battery pack , which Mercedes Benz says offers a range of 715km on the WLTP testing cycle, making it suitable for long drives on a single charge.
Interior features
Inside, the GLC Electric keeps physical buttons and rotary knobs on the steering wheel and centre console, offering a mix of modern and traditional controls. In global markets, buyers can also opt for the 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, a large panel that combines the digital instrument cluster, main infotainment screen, and a display for the front passenger into one continues screen.
Size and storage
The electric GLC has a wheelbase of 2,972mm, which is 84mm longer than the petrol and diesel version of the GLC. Mercedes Benz also launched a long-wheelbase version of the GLC Electric earlier this year in April. This version is 150mm longer than the standard model. However, the long-wheelbase version will not be sold in India. Only the standard-wheelbase GLC Electric will be available here. The boot offers 570 litres of storage space, while an additional frunk at the front provides another 128 litres, giving owners plenty of room for luggage.
Launch in India
Bookings for the new Mercedes Benz GLC Electric will open in the first week of October, with the launch expected by the end of 2026. Since the car will be assembled locally, Mercedes Benz is expected to keep its pricing competitive compared to fully imported electric SUVs, making it a strong option for luxury EV buyers in India.