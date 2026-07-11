Mercedes-AMG Unveils First-Ever Electric CLA 45 4MATIC+ With Tri-Motor Powertrain
Mercedes-AMG has revealed its first fully electric CLA 45 4MATIC+, offering 670 km range and 330 kW fast charging in sedan and shooting brake forms.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 9:10 AM IST
Hyderabad: Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the next-generation CLA 45 4MATIC+, marking the brand's first fully electric CLA model. Built on the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric platform, the 2026 model will be offered in both sedan and shooting brake body styles.
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC: Powertrain and performance
The new CLA 45 4MATIC+ is powered by a 94 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery paired with three electric motors, one on the front axle and two at the rear. The rear motors use Mercedes-AMG's axial-flux motor technology, previously seen on the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.
Together, the tri-motor setup produces a peak power output of 670.69 bhp (680 hp) and 1,759 Nm of peak torque, a substantial jump from the 500 Nm generated by the previous petrol-powered AMG CLA. The sedan sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in three seconds, while the shooting brake completes the same run in 3.2 seconds. Top speed is electronically capped at 250 kmph, rising to 270 kmph with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package. The car also comes with seven selectable drive modes and adaptive sports suspension.
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC: Range and charging
The sedan offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 670 km, while it manages 640 km on a full charge. The vehicle supports 330 kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to go from 10 to 80 per cent in around 22 minutes. Mercedes-AMG says a 10-minute charge can add up to 270 km of range under ideal conditions.
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC: Design
The CLA 45 stands apart from the standard electric CLA through a range of AMG-specific styling changes. It features a bespoke front grille with 10 vertical slats, available with optional illumination, along with redesigned bumpers featuring larger air intakes.
Other exterior highlights include AMG badging, wider wheel arches, pronounced side skirts and a large rear diffuser. The car rides on 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, with 20-inch wheels offered as an upgrade, while larger brake components improve stopping power. The sedan gets an active rear spoiler that deploys automatically at speed, whereas the shooting brake features a roof-mounted spoiler for improved aerodynamics.
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC: Interior and features
Inside, the CLA 45 gets a more performance-focused cabin. Sport bucket seats feature up front, alongside an AMG-specific steering wheel with dedicated drive mode controls. The interior follows an all-black theme, finished with contrasting details and premium materials.
The dashboard is dominated by Mercedes-Benz's latest Hyperscreen setup, made up of three integrated displays. The digital instrument cluster includes a virtual tachometer and gear indicator, which work alongside the AMGFORCE S+ driving mode to recreate the feel of a traditional high-performance petrol AMG model.
Unlike the standard CLA Electric, the AMG version swaps the usual rear bench for two individual rear seats, giving the car an exclusive four-seat layout.