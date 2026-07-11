ETV Bharat / technology

Mercedes-AMG Unveils First-Ever Electric CLA 45 4MATIC+ With Tri-Motor Powertrain

Hyderabad: Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the next-generation CLA 45 4MATIC+, marking the brand's first fully electric CLA model. Built on the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric platform, the 2026 model will be offered in both sedan and shooting brake body styles.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC: Powertrain and performance

The new CLA 45 4MATIC+ is powered by a 94 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery paired with three electric motors, one on the front axle and two at the rear. The rear motors use Mercedes-AMG's axial-flux motor technology, previously seen on the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ Electric has a 94 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. (Image Credit: Mercedes-AMG)

Together, the tri-motor setup produces a peak power output of 670.69 bhp (680 hp) and 1,759 Nm of peak torque, a substantial jump from the 500 Nm generated by the previous petrol-powered AMG CLA. The sedan sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in three seconds, while the shooting brake completes the same run in 3.2 seconds. Top speed is electronically capped at 250 kmph, rising to 270 kmph with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package. The car also comes with seven selectable drive modes and adaptive sports suspension.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC: Range and charging

The sedan offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 670 km, while it manages 640 km on a full charge. The vehicle supports 330 kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to go from 10 to 80 per cent in around 22 minutes. Mercedes-AMG says a 10-minute charge can add up to 270 km of range under ideal conditions.