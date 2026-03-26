ETV Bharat / technology

Melania Trump Presents Humanoid AI Robot That Speaks Bengali, 10 Other Languages

First lady Melania Trump arrives, accompanied by a robot, to attend the "Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit" ( AP )

Washington: US First Lady Melania Trump was escorted at a global summit at the White House by a black and white humanoid AI robot that spoke in 11 different languages, including Bengali.

Created by robotics company Figure, the humanoid robot was introduced as the “first American-made humanoid guest in the White House” by Trump to a gathering of First Spouses from 45 countries for the inaugural meeting of the Fostering the Future Together global coalition.

The robot, named Figure 3, welcomed the gathering, which included First Ladies from France and Israel, Brigitte Macron and Sara Netanyahu, respectively, with a wave and “welcome” in 11 different languages.

“Swagatam,” the robot said in what was described as ‘Bengali’ by a White House pool report. The robot also said ‘welcome’ in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Arabic, Japanese, Hebrew, Slovene, Ukrainian, and Georgian.

The robot is described by the company as an autonomous tool for delegating household tasks. It is covered in mesh fabric and includes cameras in the hands and tactile sensors to help operators see its targets. In promotional videos, Figure 3 can be seen loading a dishwasher, doing laundry, picking up toys and folding clothes.