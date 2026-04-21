ETV Bharat / technology

Tighter Norms: MeitY Proposes Continuous Label Visibility On Full Duration Of AI-Generated Content

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday mooted stricter disclosure norms for AI-generated content, proposing tweaks to IT rules that would require clear and continuous labels identifying synthetically generated information to be visible throughout the entire duration of the visual display. This would replace the earlier requirement of ensuring "prominent visibility" of AI labels under the IT Rules.

Adding this to the draft IT Rules amendment that, among other changes, also proposes to bring independent news creators on the Centre's radar and mandate compliance with advisories -- the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) has extended the deadline for stakeholder feedback to May 7 from the once-already-extended timeline of April 29, 2026.

"In addition to the draft amendments already placed in the public domain, further changes have been proposed in Rule 3(3)(a)(ii), which requires continuous and clearly visible display of a label for synthetically generated information throughout the duration of the content in visual display," the IT Ministry said in a notice.

In another notice, it said the wording "ensures prominent visibility in the visual display" will be substituted with the language: "ensures continuous and clearly visible display of such label throughout the duration of the content, in a visual display".

The IT Ministry said it is placing the additional amendments in the public domain for consultation "to provide stakeholders an opportunity to examine and submit feedback on the additional changes along with the earlier draft amendments".

The submissions will be held in fiduciary capacity in MeitY and not be disclosed to anyone at any stage, enabling persons to submit feedback/comments freely without any hesitation, the Ministry emphasised.

Earlier this year, the government tightened rules for social media platforms such as YouTube and X, mandating the takedown of unlawful content within three hours, and requiring clear labelling of all AI-generated and synthetic content. At that time, the government said the move was necessitated by the growing misuse of Artificial Intelligence to create and circulate obscene, deceptive, and fake content on social media platforms.