Meet 'Robo Macron': Gwalior Student Develops Bluetooth-Controlled Robot With Spy Camera Features
A Gwalior ITI student built a voice-controlled robot with surveillance features using cardboard and microcontroller technology at minimal project cost.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Gwalior: In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior-Chambal region, the hands of youngsters are now rising not for weapons, but for change driven by new ideas, innovation and technology. A student from Gwalior ITI has created a robot that operates using mobile and voice recognition technology.
Equipped with several features, the robot was built by Tejaswi Dubey, a second-year student in the electrician branch at Gwalior ITI, without spending lakhs of Rupees; instead, he developed it for just Rs 2,500-3,000.
He developed a robot named 'Robo Macron' with the desire to create something unique. Designed from cardboard sheets, the robot is extremely lightweight and can be controlled via a mobile phone and voice commands.
Tejaswi told ETV Bharat that the robot was developed as a group project, with his classmates helping in designing some of its parts.
The robot’s head was inspired by the Hollywood film 'WALL-E', while the rest of the robot was designed independently. From coding to the complete mechanism, Tejaswi handled most of the technical work himself. The robot also uses microcontroller technology commonly seen in robotics applications.
Bluetooth-Based Wireless System, Website Created For Access
This robot comes equipped with multiple features. Its command system is Bluetooth-based, allowing wireless control within a range of nearly 10 metres. Tejaswi also developed a dual-control system for operating it and created a dedicated website interface through which the robot can be accessed and manually controlled. The robot can move forward, backwards, left, and right.
A key feature of Robo Macron is that it can also take voice commands through the same website interface. It operates in a voice-based control mode, where commands like "Come here" move it forward, "Go back" make it reverse, and "Stop" halt its movement.
Interestingly, the robot also gives voice responses. When given a command, it replies with "Yes, Sir" via its built-in speaker. If someone says "Hello", the robot responds with, "Hello, Sir, welcome to Digital ITI Gwalior." Such interactive responses enable it to engage in human-like interaction.
Among its major features, the robot can detect obstacles and ensure self-protection. Its integrated ultrasonic sensors identify distance and barriers during operation to avoid collisions.
The robot also includes surveillance and scanning capabilities. It has a rotating head fitted with a spy camera for area scanning in restricted zones. However, Tejaswi now plans to further upgrade the robot. He said his next goal is to install an open camera system, an inbuilt microphone and some AI tools so the robot can become more self-responsive.
'Robo Macron' Is ITI Gwalior's First Robot
Training officer Manish Srivastava, who guided Tejaswi on the project, said the name 'Macron' comes from combining mechanical and electronics systems. Another reason for choosing the name was that it was the first robot developed at ITI Gwalior, and it would be easy for people to remember.
He added that the main purpose behind the project was to provide students with practical knowledge. "Students already study theory. Our focus is on practical learning, so we encourage them to create projects. This robot is also part of that exercise," he said.
Manish added that the project's objective was to encourage students to create something low-cost, innovative, and inspiring for others.
"Just imagine, students built a robot that responds to voice commands at a cost of only Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000," he said.
What Lies Ahead?
According to Srivastava, the camera features will be further upgraded so the robot can be used for surveillance. As smart homes continue to evolve, such robots may also become useful for household applications in the future.
The ITI instructor explained that cardboard was chosen primarily to reduce costs and prevent students from incurring a financial burden. It also allowed students to showcase their creativity and design freedom more easily. Using other materials would have increased costs and limited design flexibility.
Several concepts were considered before finalising the design. Eventually, the 'WALL-E' look was found most attractive. However, only the head portion was inspired by the character, while the rest of the structure was designed entirely by the students.
The robot took nearly three months to complete, which the instructors described as an excellent achievement for a student-led project.
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