ETV Bharat / technology

Meet 'Robo Macron': Gwalior Student Develops Bluetooth-Controlled Robot With Spy Camera Features

Gwalior: In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior-Chambal region, the hands of youngsters are now rising not for weapons, but for change driven by new ideas, innovation and technology. A student from Gwalior ITI has created a robot that operates using mobile and voice recognition technology.

Equipped with several features, the robot was built by Tejaswi Dubey, a second-year student in the electrician branch at Gwalior ITI, without spending lakhs of Rupees; instead, he developed it for just Rs 2,500-3,000.

He developed a robot named 'Robo Macron' with the desire to create something unique. Designed from cardboard sheets, the robot is extremely lightweight and can be controlled via a mobile phone and voice commands.

Inspired by WALL-E, the lightweight robot was built at a cost of just Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000. (ETV Bharat)

Tejaswi told ETV Bharat that the robot was developed as a group project, with his classmates helping in designing some of its parts.

The robot’s head was inspired by the Hollywood film 'WALL-E', while the rest of the robot was designed independently. From coding to the complete mechanism, Tejaswi handled most of the technical work himself. The robot also uses microcontroller technology commonly seen in robotics applications.

Bluetooth-Based Wireless System, Website Created For Access

This robot comes equipped with multiple features. Its command system is Bluetooth-based, allowing wireless control within a range of nearly 10 metres. Tejaswi also developed a dual-control system for operating it and created a dedicated website interface through which the robot can be accessed and manually controlled. The robot can move forward, backwards, left, and right.

A key feature of Robo Macron is that it can also take voice commands through the same website interface. It operates in a voice-based control mode, where commands like "Come here" move it forward, "Go back" make it reverse, and "Stop" halt its movement.

Interestingly, the robot also gives voice responses. When given a command, it replies with "Yes, Sir" via its built-in speaker. If someone says "Hello", the robot responds with, "Hello, Sir, welcome to Digital ITI Gwalior." Such interactive responses enable it to engage in human-like interaction.

Among its major features, the robot can detect obstacles and ensure self-protection. Its integrated ultrasonic sensors identify distance and barriers during operation to avoid collisions.