ETV Bharat / technology

Meerut University Comes Up With AI Model For Solar Energy Forecasting

The duo from the Mathematics Department of Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut have worked on an 'Explainable Artificial Intelligence' model that will enable power companies or individuals to know about changes like intense sunlight, sudden clouds and storms on solar panels even before the weather changes. They will come to know about the changes expected at their solar plants approximately 60 minutes in advance.

Dr Mukesh Sharma, Head of the Mathematics Department, said, "Nowadays we are seeing that the craze for solar panels is increasing among people. It is definitely beneficial, and hence some efforts were made in this direction which were successful. The model will work on solar energy forecasting. Expandable AI technology has been used in this project. Until now, people were talking about accuracy, but no one was addressing reliability. Success has been achieved in this direction."

"The codes used in this system are developed on Code Ocean platform. They have been submitted for publication. In the coming days, there are plans to develop a device that can be patented. Copyright has also been granted for the model," Dr Sharma said.

"One part of this model has been published and received a Digital Object Identifier (DOI). The second part is also being processed for publication. The model works to assess the reliability of any predictions about the solar panel. This method will make it easier to determine the future reliability of a particular solar device. Efforts have been made to bring this project to fruition over the past six months," Dr Sharma added.

Lalit Bhardwaj, the research scholar associated with the project, disclosed that the model will also tell the energy levels of a solar plant and whether there is a need to go in for reserving the units.