Meerut University Comes Up With AI Model For Solar Energy Forecasting
The model will inform power companies or individuals about changes like intense sunlight, sudden clouds and storms on solar panels an hour in advance.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Meerut: As the country witnesses a transformation in addressing its energy requirements, a professor and a research scholar have resorted to artificial intelligence (AI) to develop a model for solar energy forecasting.
The duo from the Mathematics Department of Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut have worked on an 'Explainable Artificial Intelligence' model that will enable power companies or individuals to know about changes like intense sunlight, sudden clouds and storms on solar panels even before the weather changes. They will come to know about the changes expected at their solar plants approximately 60 minutes in advance.
Dr Mukesh Sharma, Head of the Mathematics Department, said, "Nowadays we are seeing that the craze for solar panels is increasing among people. It is definitely beneficial, and hence some efforts were made in this direction which were successful. The model will work on solar energy forecasting. Expandable AI technology has been used in this project. Until now, people were talking about accuracy, but no one was addressing reliability. Success has been achieved in this direction."
"The codes used in this system are developed on Code Ocean platform. They have been submitted for publication. In the coming days, there are plans to develop a device that can be patented. Copyright has also been granted for the model," Dr Sharma said.
"One part of this model has been published and received a Digital Object Identifier (DOI). The second part is also being processed for publication. The model works to assess the reliability of any predictions about the solar panel. This method will make it easier to determine the future reliability of a particular solar device. Efforts have been made to bring this project to fruition over the past six months," Dr Sharma added.
Lalit Bhardwaj, the research scholar associated with the project, disclosed that the model will also tell the energy levels of a solar plant and whether there is a need to go in for reserving the units.
"It will be easy to assess the performance of any solar panel, not only by examining its past results, but also by providing accurate information about its future performance. This will not only be helpful to individuals but will also be of great help in the commercial field. It will benefit the consumers by allowing them to easily understand how reliably their solar device will perform," he said.
Dr Sharma said that several companies have shown interest in the project, and the university has already submitted proposals to some of them. It is hoped that negotiations will be finalised with some companies soon.
University’s Vice Chancellor Sangeeta Shukla said, "The model that has been developed will especially help us in knowing how much electricity the solar plant will generate in the next few minutes. This special technology will prove to be very useful."
The research paper on the project has been submitted for review to the international journal 'Annals of Operations Research (Springer)'. The team has submitted proposals for research collaboration. This will benefit companies by allowing them to plan maintenance, power sales and budgets in advance. This AI model not only estimates power but also tells them how much to rely on that estimate and how much backup should be kept.
Read More