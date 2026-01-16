ETV Bharat / technology

MediaTek Introduces Dimensity 9500s And Dimensity 8500 Processors For Flagship And Premium Smartphones

Hyderabad: MediaTek has unveiled the Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 chipsets. They are designed to deliver performance, efficiency, artificial intelligence (AI), imaging, and wireless connectivity in flagship and premium smartphones.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor is built on a 3nm process with an octa-core Cortex-X925 ultra-core CPU, running at up to 3.73GHz clock speed. Meanwhile, the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 is built on a 4nm process with an octa-core Cortex-A725 CPU, running at up to 3.45GHz clock speed.

Dimensity 9500s

The Dimensity 9500s is built on a 3nm process technology, featuring an All-Big Core architecture that delivers powerful performance while remaining energy efficient. It sports an octa-core Cortex-X925 ultra core CPU, producing a clock speed of up to 3.75GHz. This main CPU is supported by three Cortex-X4 premium cores that handle performance-intensive tasks (such as gaming or editing) and multitasking, while four Cortex-A720 performance cores provide balanced performance for everyday tasks.