MediaTek Introduces Dimensity 9500s And Dimensity 8500 Processors For Flagship And Premium Smartphones
For AI processing, the Dimensity 9500s chipset features the MediaTek NPU, while the Dimensity 8500 processor includes the MediaTek NPU 880.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST
Hyderabad: MediaTek has unveiled the Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 chipsets. They are designed to deliver performance, efficiency, artificial intelligence (AI), imaging, and wireless connectivity in flagship and premium smartphones.
The MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor is built on a 3nm process with an octa-core Cortex-X925 ultra-core CPU, running at up to 3.73GHz clock speed. Meanwhile, the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 is built on a 4nm process with an octa-core Cortex-A725 CPU, running at up to 3.45GHz clock speed.
Introducing the #MediaTekDimensity 9500s & Dimensity 8500, the latest additions to the Dimensity #5G family. Set to redefine what’s possible, the ultra-efficient Dimensity 9500s & 8500 chips offer unmatched computing power, #genAI, & everywhere connectivity to flagship and… pic.twitter.com/MkDhsefhE7— MediaTek (@MediaTek) January 15, 2026
Dimensity 9500s
The Dimensity 9500s is built on a 3nm process technology, featuring an All-Big Core architecture that delivers powerful performance while remaining energy efficient. It sports an octa-core Cortex-X925 ultra core CPU, producing a clock speed of up to 3.75GHz. This main CPU is supported by three Cortex-X4 premium cores that handle performance-intensive tasks (such as gaming or editing) and multitasking, while four Cortex-A720 performance cores provide balanced performance for everyday tasks.
The Dimensity 9500s chipset is paired with the Immortalis-G925 GPU, which offers an immersive experience for heavy-duty mobile games and supports advanced ray tracing. With adaptive game technology 3.0 (MAGT 3.0) and frame technology 3.0 (MFRC 3.0), the Dimensity 9500s becomes energy efficient, prolonging the device’s battery life.
The Neural Processing Unit (NPU) is optimised for generative reasoning and multi-modal models, supporting daily high-frequency functions such as post-processing of live photos, AI photo editing (image outpainting, matting and elimination) and AI content summarisation (calls, meetings and files).
For imaging, the Dimensity 9500s features the advanced MediaTek Imagiq image processor, which supports real-time 30 frames per second (fps) motion tracking and 8K full-focus Dolby Vision HDR video recording.
Along with these, the Dimensity 9500s also include:
- 5G Release-17 modem with 4CC-CA support and up to 7Gbps downlink
- MediaTek 5G UltraSave 4.0 power saving technology
- AI network suite 2.0, which can enhance the network performance in weak network environments
- Mediatek Xtra Range 3.0 technology, which enables the extension of indoor Wi-Fi connection distance.
- phone-to-phone Bluetooth direct connection with 5 kilometres reach.
|Category
|Feature
|Details
|CPU
|Processor (Performance)
|1x Arm Cortex-X925, up to 3.73GHz (2MB L2)
|Processor (Mid)
|3x Arm Cortex-X4 (1MB L2)
|Processor (Efficiency)
|4x Arm Cortex-A720 (512KB L2)
|Cache
|12MB L3, 10MB SLC
|Cores
|Octa (8)
|Memory & Storage
|Memory Type
|LPDDR5X
|Max Frequency
|9600 Mbps
|Storage Type
|UFS 4 + MCQ
|Connectivity
|Cellular
|3GPP-R17, Sub-6GHz (FR1), 2G-5G multi-mode
|SIM & Data
|5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA), Dual Data
|DL / UL
|DL 4CC 300MHz (4x4 MIMO); UL 2CC 200MHz (2x2 MIMO)
|Power Savings
|MediaTek UltraSave 4.0, R17 Enhancement
|GNSS
|GPS, BeiDou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Triple Band Triple Concurrency
|Wi-Fi Peak Speed
|6.5 Gbps
|Bluetooth
|5.4
|Camera
|Max Sensor
|320MP (Single); 108MP @ 30fps; 3x 36MP @ 30fps
|Video Capture
|8K @ 60FPS (7690 x 4320)
|Graphics
|GPU Type
|Arm Immortalis-G925
|Video Decode
|8K60, 10-bit (HEVC, AVC, VP9, AV1)
|Video Encode
|8K30 10-bit (HEVC, AVC); 8K60 8-bit (HEVC)
|Display
|Max Display
|WQHD+ @ 180Hz
|Specialized Support
|Tri-port MIPI for Tri-Fold Displays
|AI
|Processing Unit
|MediaTek NPU (Generative & Agentic AI)
Dimensity 8500
The Dimensity 8500 is built on 4nm process technology, featuring an All-Big Core CPU architecture with eight Cortex-A725 cores running at up to 3.4GHz clock speed. This processor focuses on balanced performance and energy efficiency, supporting accurate scheduling technology and LPDDR5X 9600Mbps memory for higher transmission speeds.
The Dimensity 8500 features a Mali-G720 GPU, claimed to deliver 25 per cent better performance and 20 per cent greater power efficiency compared to previous generation GPUs. It also applies ray tracing technology to mainstream mobile games, offering a more realistic image quality.
The chipset also includes:
- MediaTek’s 8th-generation NPU, which supports global mainstream big language models (LLM/MLLM) and image generation models.
- AI ultra-clear telephoto algorithm support
- Dimensity AI semantic engine, which can intelligently optimise image content frames.
|Category
|Feature
|Details
|CPU
|Processor (High)
|1x Arm Cortex-A725, up to 3.4GHz, 1MB L2
|Processor (Mid)
|3x Arm Cortex-A725, up to 3.2GHz, 512KB L2
|Processor (Efficiency)
|4x Arm Cortex-A725, up to 2.2GHz, 256KB L2
|Cache
|6MB L3, 5MB SLC
|Cores
|Octa (8)
|Memory & Storage
|Memory Type
|LPDDR5X 4ch
|Max Frequency
|9600Mbps
|Storage Type
|UFS 4 + MCQ
|Connectivity
|Cellular
|5G-Adv, 3GPP-R16, Sub-6GHz, 2G-5G multi-mode
|SIM & Network
|Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA 2.0), SA/NSA, VoNR
|DL / UL
|3CC DL (220MHz), 256QAM UL 2CC
|GNSS
|GPS, BeiDou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6E (a/b/g/n/ac/ax), 2T2R
|Bluetooth
|5.4
|Camera
|Max Sensor
|320MP single / 3x 32MP @ 30FPS
|Video Capture
|4K @ 60FPS (3840 x 2160)
|Graphics
|GPU Type
|Arm Mali-G720 MC8
|Video Encoding
|H.264, H.265 (HEVC) @ 4K60
|Video Playback
|H.264, H.265, VP-9, AV1 @ 4K60
|Display
|Max Display
|WQHD+ up to 144Hz
|Support
|Dual screen support (dual DSI)
|AI
|Processing Unit
|MediaTek NPU 880