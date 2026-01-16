ETV Bharat / technology

MediaTek Introduces Dimensity 9500s And Dimensity 8500 Processors For Flagship And Premium Smartphones

For AI processing, the Dimensity 9500s chipset features the MediaTek NPU, while the Dimensity 8500 processor includes the MediaTek NPU 880.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 chipsets launched. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat via MediaTek)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : January 16, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST

3 Min Read
Hyderabad: MediaTek has unveiled the Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 chipsets. They are designed to deliver performance, efficiency, artificial intelligence (AI), imaging, and wireless connectivity in flagship and premium smartphones.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor is built on a 3nm process with an octa-core Cortex-X925 ultra-core CPU, running at up to 3.73GHz clock speed. Meanwhile, the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 is built on a 4nm process with an octa-core Cortex-A725 CPU, running at up to 3.45GHz clock speed.

Dimensity 9500s

The Dimensity 9500s is built on a 3nm process technology, featuring an All-Big Core architecture that delivers powerful performance while remaining energy efficient. It sports an octa-core Cortex-X925 ultra core CPU, producing a clock speed of up to 3.75GHz. This main CPU is supported by three Cortex-X4 premium cores that handle performance-intensive tasks (such as gaming or editing) and multitasking, while four Cortex-A720 performance cores provide balanced performance for everyday tasks.

MediaTek Introduces Dimensity 9500s And Dimensity 8500 Processors For Flagship And Premium Smartphones
Dimensity 9500s (Image Credit: MediaTek)

The Dimensity 9500s chipset is paired with the Immortalis-G925 GPU, which offers an immersive experience for heavy-duty mobile games and supports advanced ray tracing. With adaptive game technology 3.0 (MAGT 3.0) and frame technology 3.0 (MFRC 3.0), the Dimensity 9500s becomes energy efficient, prolonging the device’s battery life.

The Neural Processing Unit (NPU) is optimised for generative reasoning and multi-modal models, supporting daily high-frequency functions such as post-processing of live photos, AI photo editing (image outpainting, matting and elimination) and AI content summarisation (calls, meetings and files).

For imaging, the Dimensity 9500s features the advanced MediaTek Imagiq image processor, which supports real-time 30 frames per second (fps) motion tracking and 8K full-focus Dolby Vision HDR video recording.

Along with these, the Dimensity 9500s also include:

  • 5G Release-17 modem with 4CC-CA support and up to 7Gbps downlink
  • MediaTek 5G UltraSave 4.0 power saving technology
  • AI network suite 2.0, which can enhance the network performance in weak network environments
  • Mediatek Xtra Range 3.0 technology, which enables the extension of indoor Wi-Fi connection distance.
  • phone-to-phone Bluetooth direct connection with 5 kilometres reach.
CategoryFeatureDetails
CPUProcessor (Performance)1x Arm Cortex-X925, up to 3.73GHz (2MB L2)
Processor (Mid)3x Arm Cortex-X4 (1MB L2)
Processor (Efficiency)4x Arm Cortex-A720 (512KB L2)
Cache12MB L3, 10MB SLC
CoresOcta (8)
Memory & StorageMemory TypeLPDDR5X
Max Frequency9600 Mbps
Storage TypeUFS 4 + MCQ
ConnectivityCellular3GPP-R17, Sub-6GHz (FR1), 2G-5G multi-mode
SIM & Data5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA), Dual Data
DL / ULDL 4CC 300MHz (4x4 MIMO); UL 2CC 200MHz (2x2 MIMO)
Power SavingsMediaTek UltraSave 4.0, R17 Enhancement
GNSSGPS, BeiDou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC
Wi-FiWi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Triple Band Triple Concurrency
Wi-Fi Peak Speed6.5 Gbps
Bluetooth5.4
CameraMax Sensor320MP (Single); 108MP @ 30fps; 3x 36MP @ 30fps
Video Capture8K @ 60FPS (7690 x 4320)
GraphicsGPU TypeArm Immortalis-G925
Video Decode8K60, 10-bit (HEVC, AVC, VP9, AV1)
Video Encode8K30 10-bit (HEVC, AVC); 8K60 8-bit (HEVC)
DisplayMax DisplayWQHD+ @ 180Hz
Specialized SupportTri-port MIPI for Tri-Fold Displays
AIProcessing UnitMediaTek NPU (Generative & Agentic AI)

Dimensity 8500

The Dimensity 8500 is built on 4nm process technology, featuring an All-Big Core CPU architecture with eight Cortex-A725 cores running at up to 3.4GHz clock speed. This processor focuses on balanced performance and energy efficiency, supporting accurate scheduling technology and LPDDR5X 9600Mbps memory for higher transmission speeds.

MediaTek Introduces Dimensity 9500s And Dimensity 8500 Processors For Flagship And Premium Smartphones
Dimensity 8500 (Image Credit: MediaTek)

The Dimensity 8500 features a Mali-G720 GPU, claimed to deliver 25 per cent better performance and 20 per cent greater power efficiency compared to previous generation GPUs. It also applies ray tracing technology to mainstream mobile games, offering a more realistic image quality.

The chipset also includes:

  • MediaTek’s 8th-generation NPU, which supports global mainstream big language models (LLM/MLLM) and image generation models.
  • AI ultra-clear telephoto algorithm support
  • Dimensity AI semantic engine, which can intelligently optimise image content frames.
CategoryFeatureDetails
CPUProcessor (High)1x Arm Cortex-A725, up to 3.4GHz, 1MB L2
Processor (Mid)3x Arm Cortex-A725, up to 3.2GHz, 512KB L2
Processor (Efficiency)4x Arm Cortex-A725, up to 2.2GHz, 256KB L2
Cache6MB L3, 5MB SLC
CoresOcta (8)
Memory & StorageMemory TypeLPDDR5X 4ch
Max Frequency9600Mbps
Storage TypeUFS 4 + MCQ
ConnectivityCellular5G-Adv, 3GPP-R16, Sub-6GHz, 2G-5G multi-mode
SIM & NetworkDual SIM Dual Active (DSDA 2.0), SA/NSA, VoNR
DL / UL3CC DL (220MHz), 256QAM UL 2CC
GNSSGPS, BeiDou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC
Wi-FiWi-Fi 6E (a/b/g/n/ac/ax), 2T2R
Bluetooth5.4
CameraMax Sensor320MP single / 3x 32MP @ 30FPS
Video Capture4K @ 60FPS (3840 x 2160)
GraphicsGPU TypeArm Mali-G720 MC8
Video EncodingH.264, H.265 (HEVC) @ 4K60
Video PlaybackH.264, H.265, VP-9, AV1 @ 4K60
DisplayMax DisplayWQHD+ up to 144Hz
SupportDual screen support (dual DSI)
AIProcessing UnitMediaTek NPU 880
Also Read: AI To Reshape Cybersecurity And Geopolitics In 2026: Report

