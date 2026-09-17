MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 9600 Pro, Its First 2-nm Smartphone Chip
MediaTek launches the Dimensity 9600 Pro, its first 2-nanometre smartphone chipset, offering major enhancements in AI performance, gaming power, and camera capabilities.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: MediaTek has launched the Dimensity 9600 Pro, its latest flagship smartphone chipset, the first one to use the advanced 2nm manufacturing process. The processor brings major performance improvements and power efficiency, along with strong new capabilities for on-device Artificial Intelligence (AI), gaming and photography.
The company said the chip cuts multi-core power consumption by 61 per cent while offering faster processing and more intelligent AI features that can act on a user's behalf, often described as agentic AI.
Faster and more efficient processing
The Dimensity 9600 Pro uses an 8-core design made up entirely of high-performance cores. This includes two ultra-fast cores, three additional strong performance cores, and three further cores (2+3+3) balancing speed and efficiency. Compared to the previous generation, the chip offers up to 17 per cent faster single-core performance and up to 15 per cent faster multi-core performance, while using significantly less power.
A Pro flagship experience comes to life with MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro.— MediaTek (@MediaTek) September 16, 2026
Built on an all-new 2nm process, its Native AI Architecture advances AI computing, graphics and imaging.
🎮 Pro Gaming with AI super-resolution, RTP+OMM raytracing and 185 FPS gameplay.
📸 Pro Imaging… pic.twitter.com/pJYvXASpzP
Smarter on-device AI
A major focus of the new chip is AI. It features a dual Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) system designed to help smartphones understand, reason and respond more intelligently, while keeping data processing secure on the device itself. Among the two NPUs, one AI processor is built for high efficiency, cutting power use by 40 per cent during always-on AI tasks. The second NPU is far more powerful, offering major improvements in AI response speed and supporting advanced AI models directly on the phone, without requiring an internet connection.
This allows for smarter features such as devices analysing personal data securely, offering proactive suggestions, and adapting responses based on user habits, similar to a personalised digital assistant. The chip also introduces newer, faster memory and storage technology to support AI tasks.
Better gaming and camera performance
For gaming, the Dimensity 9600 Pro includes an upgraded graphics processor offering up to 27 per cent better peak performance, lower power usage during intense gameplay, and improved realistic lighting effects, supporting smooth gameplay at up to 185 frames per second.
MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro brings an all-new Native AI Architecture to the Agentic AI era.— MediaTek (@MediaTek) September 16, 2026
🧠 CPU + NPU = AI Compute Fusion Architecture
Understands Every Moment. Anticipates Every Need.
🖼️ GPU + NPU = Neural Graphics Architecture
Superb graphics. Greater efficiency.
📸 ISP +… pic.twitter.com/jklKhSZWnO
On the camera side, the new chip introduces a new imaging system that combines the processor and AI capabilities for improved photography and video.
This includes support for ultra slow-motion 4K video, enhanced colour accuracy, cinematic video recording, and a wider range of light and shadow detail for better photos in difficult lighting conditions.
MediaTek Dimensity 9600M
Alongside the Dimensity 9600 Pro, MediaTek has also revealed the Dimensity 9600M, a slightly lower-tier chip aimed at bringing many of the same flagship features, including AI performance, smooth gaming and strong camera support, to a wider range of smartphones at a more accessible level.
MediaTek says smartphones powered by both new chips are expected to launch later this year.
Notably, MediaTek launched its first 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro and Dimensity 9600M ahead of the upcoming Snapdragon Summit 2026, set to occur on September 22-24. At the event, Qualcomm will introduce Dual 8 Elite chips, expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Gen 6 Pro.