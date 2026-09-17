ETV Bharat / technology

MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 9600 Pro, Its First 2-nm Smartphone Chip

Hyderabad: MediaTek has launched the Dimensity 9600 Pro, its latest flagship smartphone chipset, the first one to use the advanced 2nm manufacturing process. The processor brings major performance improvements and power efficiency, along with strong new capabilities for on-device Artificial Intelligence (AI), gaming and photography.

The company said the chip cuts multi-core power consumption by 61 per cent while offering faster processing and more intelligent AI features that can act on a user's behalf, often described as agentic AI.

Faster and more efficient processing

The Dimensity 9600 Pro uses an 8-core design made up entirely of high-performance cores. This includes two ultra-fast cores, three additional strong performance cores, and three further cores (2+3+3) balancing speed and efficiency. Compared to the previous generation, the chip offers up to 17 per cent faster single-core performance and up to 15 per cent faster multi-core performance, while using significantly less power.

Smarter on-device AI

A major focus of the new chip is AI. It features a dual Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) system designed to help smartphones understand, reason and respond more intelligently, while keeping data processing secure on the device itself. Among the two NPUs, one AI processor is built for high efficiency, cutting power use by 40 per cent during always-on AI tasks. The second NPU is far more powerful, offering major improvements in AI response speed and supporting advanced AI models directly on the phone, without requiring an internet connection.

This allows for smarter features such as devices analysing personal data securely, offering proactive suggestions, and adapting responses based on user habits, similar to a personalised digital assistant. The chip also introduces newer, faster memory and storage technology to support AI tasks.