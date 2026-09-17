NASA Spacecraft Discovers Largest New Crater Seen On The Moon In A Century
NASA scientists discovered McGetchin, the largest new Moon crater ever recorded, formed by a rare asteroid impact considered a once-in-a-century lunar event.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists have discovered the largest freshly formed crater ever recorded on the Moon, an event experts believe happens only once every hundred years or longer. The crater, now officially named McGetchin, was spotted by chance during a routine data check by Robert Wagner, an image-processing specialist working with NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO).
While reviewing a large map of the Moon's surface, Wagner noticed an unusually bright spot surrounded by a dark ring, a sign that the ground beneath has been violently disturbed. After comparing older and newer images of the same area, he realised he had found something extraordinary. The discovery was reported on Wednesday. September 16, in the journal Science Advances.
The Moon’s got a big new crater! 🕳️— NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) September 16, 2026
Spotted by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, the McGetchin crater formed when a rock as big as a six-story building crashed into the Moon. It’s 141 feet deep and wider than the length of two football fields.🪨💥🌕https://t.co/I2fX7bPts1 pic.twitter.com/Zft4mKUv1Z
How was the crater formed?
Scientists believe the crater was created sometime between April 11 and May 22, 2024, after a comet or asteroid roughly the size of a three-to six-storey building struck the Moon's surface. The impact left behind a crater 728 feet wide, about the length of two football pitches, and 141 feet deep, enough to fit three school buses stacked on top of one another.
Named after pioneering lunar scientist Tom McGetchin, the crater is considered a rare, "once-in-a-century" event due to its unusually large size.
LRO watched the Moon closely
LRO has been orbiting the Moon for more than 17 years, using seven scientific instruments to study its surface, temperature, and radiation levels. Over this time, the mission has identified at least 1,000 new impact craters and recorded around 100,000 additional surface changes caused by space debris striking the Moon.
As the Moon has no atmosphere to protect itself, even small space rocks can strike its surface directly. Most impacts are far smaller than the one that created McGetchin. Scientists estimate that around 140 new craters, roughly 30 feet wide, form on the Moon each year, though many even smaller impacts go undetected.
After the discovery, researchers used LRO's thermal instrument known as Diviner to study the surrounding area more closely. They found a zone stretching four miles around the crater that was noticeably cooler at night than the surrounding surface, by almost -8.88 degrees Celsius (or 16 degrees Fahrenheit).
According to a second study published in the same journal, this happens because the impact loosens and fluffs up the lunar soil, making it less able to hold onto heat. Researchers say this shows that a single impact can affect the Moon's surface far beyond the crater itself, potentially influencing how future rovers move across affected areas.
How was the discovery made?
The LRO spacecraft captures images from about 96.5km (or 60 miles) above the Moon using multiple cameras, including one built for high-resolution black-and-white imaging and broader multispectral views. By comparing thousands of images taken over the years, scientists can detect new craters, landslides, and other surface changes.
Wagner made his discovery on October 24, 2025, while comparing wide-angle images from different time periods, a process that involves filtering out false alarms caused by shifting light and shadows. Unlike most subtle findings, McGetchin stood out immediately due to the size and clarity of its impact pattern.
Following the discovery, researchers used a more detailed camera to closely examine the crater, helping them understand its shape, size, and the force of the impact. Further findings on the object that caused the crater are expected in a future scientific paper.