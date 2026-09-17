ETV Bharat / technology

NASA Spacecraft Discovers Largest New Crater Seen On The Moon In A Century

Representational Image ( Image Credit: NASA )

Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists have discovered the largest freshly formed crater ever recorded on the Moon, an event experts believe happens only once every hundred years or longer. The crater, now officially named McGetchin, was spotted by chance during a routine data check by Robert Wagner, an image-processing specialist working with NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO). While reviewing a large map of the Moon's surface, Wagner noticed an unusually bright spot surrounded by a dark ring, a sign that the ground beneath has been violently disturbed. After comparing older and newer images of the same area, he realised he had found something extraordinary. The discovery was reported on Wednesday. September 16, in the journal Science Advances. How was the crater formed? Scientists believe the crater was created sometime between April 11 and May 22, 2024, after a comet or asteroid roughly the size of a three-to six-storey building struck the Moon's surface. The impact left behind a crater 728 feet wide, about the length of two football pitches, and 141 feet deep, enough to fit three school buses stacked on top of one another. Named after pioneering lunar scientist Tom McGetchin, the crater is considered a rare, "once-in-a-century" event due to its unusually large size. A zoomed-in view of McGetchin crater, circled on the left, next to a “before” image on the right. The panel on the left is made from images captured by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Wide-Angle Camera in summer 2025; the right panel was made from images taken in spring 2011. The white spot is not the crater itself, but rather material flung out of the crater, which formed when a rock, possibly this size of a three- to six‑story building, crashed into the Moon between April 11 and May 22, 2024 – a once-in-a-century event, as scientists reported on Sept. 15, 2026, in a pair of papers in Science Advances. The area shown in the images is 38 miles wide. (Image Credit: NASA Goddard/Intuitive Machines/Robert Wagner)