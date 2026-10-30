ETV Bharat / technology

Maserati GT2 Stradale Launched In India With 631bhp Power And 324kmph Top Speed

Maserati GT2 Stradale launched in India. ( Image Credit: Maserati )

Hyderabad: Maserati has officially launched the GT2 Stradale in India, priced at Rs 5.71 crore (ex-showroom). The car is a road-legal version of Maserati's GT2 race car, built to be driven on public roads while retaining much of the performance hardware from its track-only counterpart.

The price listed does not include optional extras. Notably, if a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) comes into effect, the cost could fall by up to 38 per cent, a significant reduction that could make the car considerably more accessible within the supercar segment.

Maserati GT2 Stradale: Side profile (Image Credit: Maserati) Limited to 914 units worldwide Only 914 units of the GT2 Stradale will be produced globally. The number is a deliberate tribute to 1914, the year Maserati was founded. The number of units allocated to India has not been confirmed by the company. Engine and performance Under the hood sits a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 631bhp of power and 729Nm of torque. This is 9.8bhp more than the track-only GT2, making the road car more powerful than its racing equivalent. The power is sent to the rear wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Also Read: Ferrari Luce - The First Electric Vehicle From The Italian Automaker, Offers 1,035bhp And 530km Range