Maserati GT2 Stradale Launched In India With 631bhp Power And 324kmph Top Speed
Maserati has launched the GT2 Stradale in India, a road-legal supercar derived directly from the GT2 racing car.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Maserati has officially launched the GT2 Stradale in India, priced at Rs 5.71 crore (ex-showroom). The car is a road-legal version of Maserati's GT2 race car, built to be driven on public roads while retaining much of the performance hardware from its track-only counterpart.
The price listed does not include optional extras. Notably, if a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) comes into effect, the cost could fall by up to 38 per cent, a significant reduction that could make the car considerably more accessible within the supercar segment.
Limited to 914 units worldwide
Only 914 units of the GT2 Stradale will be produced globally. The number is a deliberate tribute to 1914, the year Maserati was founded. The number of units allocated to India has not been confirmed by the company.
Engine and performance
Under the hood sits a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 631bhp of power and 729Nm of torque. This is 9.8bhp more than the track-only GT2, making the road car more powerful than its racing equivalent.
The power is sent to the rear wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
Maserati claims that the GT2 Stradale accelerates from 0 to 100kmph in just 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 324kmph. Corsa, Sport, GT, and Wet are the four ride modes available to cater to different road and weather conditions.
Design
Compared to the full GT2 race car, the Stradale has had its prominent racing graphics removed, giving it a cleaner and more refined appearance. A redesigned front bumper improves airflow and cooling, while side vents near the C-pillar echo those found on the racing version.
The overall weight has been kept to a minimum. Extensive use of carbon-fibre components makes the GT2 Stradale stand 60kg lighter than the MC20. Despite its road-going intent, the aerodynamic package remains seriously capable, Maserati claims it generates 500kg of downforce, achieved through carbon-fibre body panels, a racing-spec diffuser, and a large rear wing with three adjustment positions.
Interior
Inside, the GT2 Stradale's cabin layout closely resembles that of the Maserati MC20, featuring a rectangular infotainment screen and a digital instrument cluster. Most interior surfaces are finished in Alcantara leather. Two sizes of lightweight carbon-fibre racing seats are available, fitted with four-point seatbelts. The sports steering wheel comes with carbon-fibre paddle shifters.