ETV Bharat / technology

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Flex Launched At Rs 7.24 Lakh: India's First Flex-Fuel Hatchback For Commercial Use

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki has announced the pricing for India's first flex-fuel hatchback, Wagon R in India. It costs Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom). On the occasion of World Environment Day, June 5, the automaker unveiled the car in the presence of Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Hardeep Singh Puri in the country. The WagonR BioFlex represents a significant step in India's push towards ethanol-blended fuel adoption.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel: Price and Variants

The Wagon R Flex Fuel is offered in non-metallic and metallic paint options, both priced at Rs 7, 23,900 (ex-showroom). It is worth noting that the flex fuel version costs Rs 86,000 more than the standard Wagon R ZXi+ 1.2-litre manual transmission (MT), which starts at Rs 6,38,400 (ex-showroom). A dual-tone paint option is not available on the BioFlex. It is important to note that the BioFlex is intended exclusively for the commercial sector, not private buyers.

For context, the existing Wagon R Tour H3, available for commercial use, is priced between Rs 4.99 lakh (petrol MT) and Rs 5.89 lakh (CNG MT) — all prices ex-showroom — the BioFlex is a significantly more premium option within the commercial segment.