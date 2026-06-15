Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Flex Launched At Rs 7.24 Lakh: India's First Flex-Fuel Hatchback For Commercial Use
Maruti Suzuki has revealed the price of the Wagon R BioFlex, a flex-fuel hatchback that exclusively targets India's commercial vehicle segment.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki has announced the pricing for India's first flex-fuel hatchback, Wagon R in India. It costs Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom). On the occasion of World Environment Day, June 5, the automaker unveiled the car in the presence of Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Hardeep Singh Puri in the country. The WagonR BioFlex represents a significant step in India's push towards ethanol-blended fuel adoption.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel: Price and Variants
The Wagon R Flex Fuel is offered in non-metallic and metallic paint options, both priced at Rs 7, 23,900 (ex-showroom). It is worth noting that the flex fuel version costs Rs 86,000 more than the standard Wagon R ZXi+ 1.2-litre manual transmission (MT), which starts at Rs 6,38,400 (ex-showroom). A dual-tone paint option is not available on the BioFlex. It is important to note that the BioFlex is intended exclusively for the commercial sector, not private buyers.
For context, the existing Wagon R Tour H3, available for commercial use, is priced between Rs 4.99 lakh (petrol MT) and Rs 5.89 lakh (CNG MT) — all prices ex-showroom — the BioFlex is a significantly more premium option within the commercial segment.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel: Powertrain and Flex-Fuel Capability
Unlike the Wagon R Tour H3, which uses a smaller 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 68.05 bhp, the BioFlex is powered by the K12N 1.2-litre four-cylinder unit. The engine has been modified for compatibility with ethanol-blended fuels ranging from E20 to E85. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri additionally noted via social media that the vehicle is capable of running on E100 fuel. Maruti Suzuki has not yet released power output or fuel efficiency figures for the BioFlex variant.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel: Features
The WagonR Flex Fuel is based on the top-spec ZXi+ trim, which comes well-equipped for a commercial-use vehicle. It features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, six airbags, and electronic stability control (ESP). Additional equipment is expected to include manual air conditioning with rear vents, four speakers, front fog lamps, a manually adjustable interior rearview mirror, and rear parking sensors.