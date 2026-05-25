ETV Bharat / technology

Maruti Suzuki To Launch India's First Flex-Fuel Car On World Environment Day

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari confirmed that Maruti Suzuki will launch a Flex Fuel vehicle (FFV) on June 5, 2026, which falls on World Environment Day. The upcoming vehicle will be introduced at a special programme in Delhi, focusing on Environment Day. With the launch of FFV, India aims to achieve the significant milestone of pushing towards greener fuels by adopting an alternative fuel.

Gadkari confirmed the unveiling of Maruti Suzuki’s first Flex Fuel in an event conducted at Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Flex fuel or E100 means that the fuel contains 100 per cent ethanol, meaning its pure ethanol and not a fuel blend, which can be directly used as fuel. When compared to petrol, or even E20, E100 carries a higher-octane rating, enabling better combustion efficiency in engines specifically designed or calibrated to run on it. However, E100 is not compatible with standard petrol vehicles without modifications, as ethanol is more corrosive and behaves differently in terms of energy output. In India, E100 is being promoted as part of the government's broader effort to reduce crude oil imports, lower emissions, and support domestic agriculture, with flex-fuel vehicles widely regarded as the key enabler for its mainstream adoption.

What do Maruti Suzuki’s officials say?

Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer for Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki, during the company's fourth quarter (Q4) earnings call reaffirmed the automaker's readiness to support the government's ethanol initiative.

He said, "We have the technology, whether it is for ethanol blending increase or for flex-fuel vehicles." However, Bharti cautioned that flex-fuel vehicles are unlikely to be sold in large numbers in the near future. He mentioned that the limited availability of models and the absence of a nationwide network of ethanol dispensing pumps are the main reasons for this. "The volumes will be minimal at this stage. It will grow, say, five to ten years from now, it will become a meaningful volume, nothing immediately," he explained.

Industry executives estimate that engineering vehicles to support higher ethanol-blended fuels could add approximately Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 to per-vehicle costs initially, though the figure is expected to vary depending on the model and manufacturer.