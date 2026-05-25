Maruti Suzuki To Launch India's First Flex-Fuel Car On World Environment Day
Maruti Suzuki will launch India's first flex-fuel car capable of running on 100 per cent ethanol on June 5, 2026.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari confirmed that Maruti Suzuki will launch a Flex Fuel vehicle (FFV) on June 5, 2026, which falls on World Environment Day. The upcoming vehicle will be introduced at a special programme in Delhi, focusing on Environment Day. With the launch of FFV, India aims to achieve the significant milestone of pushing towards greener fuels by adopting an alternative fuel.
Gadkari confirmed the unveiling of Maruti Suzuki’s first Flex Fuel in an event conducted at Nagpur, Maharashtra.
Flex fuel or E100 means that the fuel contains 100 per cent ethanol, meaning its pure ethanol and not a fuel blend, which can be directly used as fuel. When compared to petrol, or even E20, E100 carries a higher-octane rating, enabling better combustion efficiency in engines specifically designed or calibrated to run on it. However, E100 is not compatible with standard petrol vehicles without modifications, as ethanol is more corrosive and behaves differently in terms of energy output. In India, E100 is being promoted as part of the government's broader effort to reduce crude oil imports, lower emissions, and support domestic agriculture, with flex-fuel vehicles widely regarded as the key enabler for its mainstream adoption.
What do Maruti Suzuki’s officials say?
Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer for Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki, during the company's fourth quarter (Q4) earnings call reaffirmed the automaker's readiness to support the government's ethanol initiative.
He said, "We have the technology, whether it is for ethanol blending increase or for flex-fuel vehicles." However, Bharti cautioned that flex-fuel vehicles are unlikely to be sold in large numbers in the near future. He mentioned that the limited availability of models and the absence of a nationwide network of ethanol dispensing pumps are the main reasons for this. "The volumes will be minimal at this stage. It will grow, say, five to ten years from now, it will become a meaningful volume, nothing immediately," he explained.
Industry executives estimate that engineering vehicles to support higher ethanol-blended fuels could add approximately Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 to per-vehicle costs initially, though the figure is expected to vary depending on the model and manufacturer.
Flex Fuel WagonR or Flex Fuel Fronx?
Maruti Suzuki showcased the FFV concept of the subcompact SUV, Fronx and popular hatchback WagonR, during the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. It is yet to be confirmed, which among the FFVs will be unveiled on Environment Day, this year.
It is worth noting that in India, currently, there are not even a single flex fuel four-wheeler or two-wheeler. Upon FFV WagonR or Fronx, Maruti Suzuki will become the first automaker to commercially enter the segment before the corresponding fuel becomes widely available at retail pumps across India.
While several flex-fuel concepts were displayed at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, none has yet reached commercial availability. Manufacturers like Toyota, Tata, Hyundai, and Mahindra showcased their FFV concepts.
Government Eyes Higher Ethanol Blending Targets
On the policy front, the government is evaluating a proposal to raise mandatory ethanol blending in petrol beyond the current E20 standard. According to the All India Distillers’ Association (AIDA), an industry body for alcohol distillers and ethanol producers in India, the government should raise the ethanol blending mandate from E20 to E25 and E30. AIDA has welcomed new BIS standards for E22–E30 fuels and says the move would affect most existing vehicles currently on Indian roads, which are not designed for blends above E20.
With the WagonR flex-fuel launch, Maruti Suzuki takes an early position in what is widely regarded as a long-term structural shift in India's automotive fuel landscape.